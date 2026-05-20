Drew Capital Secures $16.25 Million in Construction Financing for 77-Unit, Multifamily Property in Newark, NJ

JACKSON, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Capital, a commercial mortgage brokerage based in Jackson, NJ, has secured $16.25 million in construction financing toward the development of Central Pointe, a 77-unit multifamily property in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark, NJ.

The loan was arranged by Akiva Drew, founder of Drew Capital.

Akiva Drew is founder of Drew Capital, a full-service commercial mortgage brokerage based in Jackson, NJ. The company secures financing for new construction and for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties. Drew Capital, a commercial mortgage brokerage based in Jackson, NJ, has secured $16.25 million in construction financing toward development of Central Pointe, a 77-unit multifamily property at 380 Central Avenue in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark, NJ. Completion is scheduled for the summer of 2027. The loan was arranged by Akiva Drew, founder of Drew Capital.

The six-story structure will be located at 380 Central Avenue between First Street and Morris Avenue. It will stand in close proximity to the New Jersey Institute of Technology and University Hospital. The building is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2027.

The 77 residential units represent six studio apartments, 29 one-bedroom units. and 42 two-bedroom spaces. Sixteen units will be designated as affordable. The property's gross size is 101,950 square feet, with a net rentable area of approximately 77,000 square feet.

Central Pointe will offer residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working lounges, communal spaces, private balconies, and a rooftop garden. The building was designed by INOA Architecture.

The borrowers were Jeff Blau and Eitan Chakov of Giga Holdings of Newark. Drew Capital arranged the loan through Trevian Capital, a New York-based provider of commercial real estate financing.

"Central Pointe is contributing to the revitalization of downtown Newark," said Drew. "Drew Capital is proud to work with the ownership team in helping to bring economic growth back to a previously underutilized corridor."

About Drew Capital

Drew Capital is a full-service commercial mortgage brokerage based in Jackson, NJ. Founded by Akiva Drew, the company secures financing for new construction and for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties. Drew Capital provides strategic counsel to clients and specializes in finding creative solutions to challenges posed by complex transactions. http://www.drewcap.com

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

Drew Capital

516 652 0785

[email protected]

SOURCE Drew Capital