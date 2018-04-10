"Bringing Drew onto our team reflects our commitment to offering best-in-class service to our clients," said Mike Cagle, managing partner at Inroads Realty. "In today's climate, the capital markets are highly competitive, and our ability to provide pinpoint valuation is a great asset to our clients."

Before joining Inroads Realty, Childress spent seven years as a commercial appraiser with BBG, Inc., where he specialized in single-tenant net-leased assets. Prior to that, he was an associate with Merritt Capital Partners and the John Bowles Company, where his work included sales, development, and tenant and landlord representation. A graduate of Texas Tech University, Childress is an active member of the Appraisal Institute and the International Council of Shopping Centers.

"Coming from the analytical world of commercial appraisal, I'm excited to pair my knowledge of commercial valuation with investment sales," said Childress. "It's a great opportunity to grow the net-leased investment sales component of Inroads Realty. I'm looking forward to developing new client relationships and providing each client with the best possible service."

About Inroads Realty

Inroads Realty is a retail real estate company based in Dallas, Texas. Inroads provides retail property owners and tenants with a portfolio of services designed to drive their businesses forward. Inroads specializes in landlord representation, tenant representation, property and asset management, and investment sales. For more information, visit https://inroadsrealty.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drew-childress-joins-inroads-realty-as-associate-vice-president-300626697.html

SOURCE Inroads Realty