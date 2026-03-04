Drew Edmond Named Partner at Glenbrook

Payments Strategy Leader Recognized for Driving Merchant Performance and Ecosystem Innovation

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenbrook Partners, a leading strategy consulting firm focused exclusively on the payments industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Drew Edmond to Partner.

Drew joined Glenbrook in 2018 and has been instrumental in advising leading merchants, payment providers, and financial institutions on optimizing payments performance and navigating ongoing change across the payments ecosystem. Over his tenure at Glenbrook, he has helped enterprise clients develop optimal payments and risk strategies while adapting to emerging technologies and regulatory shifts that continuously shape the future of commerce.

"Drew has become a foundational member of the Glenbrook team since joining us nearly eight years ago. He has championed a relentlessly pragmatic approach to client relationships, attacking their most pressing issues in a way that drives immediate, measurable results. His rise from Engagement Manager to Partner over those years has set an exemplary model for those who are coming up behind him in the Firm," said Bryan Derman, Managing Partner at Glenbrook.

Drew brings more than 15 years of experience in payments, combining hands-on operational leadership with strategic advisory expertise. His background as both a payments leader within merchant organizations and a consultant enables him to bridge the gap between high-level strategy and practical execution.

Prior to joining Glenbrook, Drew held leadership roles at Square and Etsy. At Square, he managed acquiring and network relationships, developed international expansion research, and led cross-functional initiatives as the company scaled from startup to public company. At Etsy, he led payments acceptance and platform strategy, focusing on optimizing costs, improving approval performance, streamlining infrastructure, and enhancing the experience for buyers and sellers worldwide.

"I joined Glenbrook to be surrounded by payments experts who derive joy from constantly solving a dizzying array of challenging payments problems across the payments ecosystem. Glenbrook has played a critical role in advancing the payments industry for the last 25 years. I am honored to have contributed to that legacy and excited to help lead the firm into the future," said Drew.

Drew's promotion reflects Glenbrook's continued investment in deep payments expertise and its commitment to helping clients navigate the strategic, operational, and technological shifts transforming the industry.

About Glenbrook Partners

Glenbrook is a payments consulting, education, and research firm that brings to our financial services and financial technology clients the unique combination of specialized skills in payments, many years of hands-on experience in the field, and a wide network of professional relationships. The firm helps clients with strategy definition, product development, and the application of technology to solve leading edge problems in the financial services industry. For more information, visit http://www.glenbrook.com/.

SOURCE Glenbrook Partners