Drew Estate Announces Bitcoin Sweepstakes*

Entry into the unheralded Drew Estate Bitcoin Sweepstakes is simple. During each of the company's three upcoming Freestyle Live events—Oct. 15 and Nov. 11 in 2021, and Jan. 20, 2022—the company will randomly select the names of five people who attend the online show and comment during specific times in each broadcast as potential winners of an assortment of fantastic prizes. The five winners from each of these three shows will create the contestant pool of 15 people eligible to win the Grand Prize Bitcoin. At the conclusion of the Feb. 17, 2022 edition of Freestyle Live, the Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from this group.

Created in January 2009, Bitcoin is the largest and best-known cryptocurrency. As of mid-September 2021, a full Bitcoin was worth around $46,000! Those who have kept an eye on Bitcoin over the years know that its price can be volatile and can go way up or way down with little warning. While it is impossible to predict what Bitcoin's value will be on Feb. 17, 2022, when Drew Estate holds the random drawing for the Grand Prize, one lucky Drew Estate fan will have a chance to get in on the action with one full Bitcoin of his or her own!



"Drew Estate's primary mission in our 25 years has been our authentic, groundbreaking and never-ending pursuit of improving the quality of peoples' lives by encouraging them to be themselves and celebrate diversity and individuality together," says Jonathan Drew, Founder and President of Drew Estate. "Through the manifestation of revolutionary cigars like ACID and Liga Privada, as well as groundbreaking experiences we enjoy with our loyal fans at events such as Barn Smoker or Cigar Safari, we've become part of so many wonderful people's lives, building our dream of 'The Rebirth of Cigars.' Drew Estate's Bitcoin Sweepstakes is an unprecedented pathway for us to continue the development of peer-to-peer, decentralized love of the premium leaf and passion for our time-honored tradition. We know how to keep the fire burning and keep the DJ spinnin'."

Each of the upcoming Freestyle Live shows will be aired on Drew Estate's Facebook Live page (facebook.com/drewestatecigar) beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern, and the sweepstakes entry period during each show will be early in the broadcast. Visit https://drewestate.com/freestylelivebitcoingiveawaytermsandconditions/ for official rules and entry details, and make sure to show up on time for Freestyle Live! Always interactive and entertaining, Freestyle Live shows last for approximately two hours and offer previews of Drew Estate's new cigars, swag, events and other surprises, as well as sweepstakes and contests for both consumers and premium retailers. Be sure to tune in on Oct. 15 and Nov. 11, 2021, and Jan. 20, 2022, to learn all that's new at Drew Estate and participate for a chance to win a Bitcoin.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. (excluding MA & MI), age 21+. Void where prohibited. Entry Periods start at 7:00 PM ET and end at 07:45 PM ET on 10/15/21, 11/11/21 and 01/20/22. ARV of all prizes: $71,585.24. Odds of being selected an Entry Period Prize winner will depend on the number of eligible entries received per Entry Period. Finalist's odds of winning Grand Prize: 1:15.: One (1) entry per person per Entry Period. For full Official Rules, click here . Sponsor: SWI-DE, LLC, 12415 SW 136th Ave Suite 7 Miami, FL 33186.

