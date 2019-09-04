Drew Persson joins Avison Young in New Jersey

Highly regarded office tenant representation specialist becomes Principal, will also serve on firm's global enterprise solutions team

MORRISTOWN, NJ, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Jeffrey Heller, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the firm's New Jersey office, announced today the strategic hiring of highly regarded tenant representation specialist Drew Persson.

Effective immediately, Persson becomes a Principal of Avison Young. Based in New Jersey, he will continue to focus on representing office tenants throughout the state and the country. In addition, he will work closely with Avison Young's New Jersey team to expand the company's institutional tenant-representation advisory services and market share across the region.

Persson will also serve on Avison Young's global enterprise solutions team, which comprises more than 225 members around the globe. The team addresses the pressing challenges, and serves the unique needs, of multi-location, multi-service clients. It is focused on sourcing best-in-class research, services, expertise, vendors and resources from across the company's broad platform and vast networks, and then seamlessly integrating optimal solutions for clients.

Persson brings 30 years of commercial real estate industry experience to Avison Young, most recently as a senior vice-president at Newmark Knight Frank in Rutherford, NJ, where he was a member of the company's global corporate real estate group for nine years.

"We are pleased to have Drew join Avison Young's growing New Jersey office and welcome him as our company's newest Principal," comments Heller. "He is recognized as a top producer and his 30 years of success, combined with his strong work ethic and cultural fit, bring a valued and well-respected leader to our office. Our entire team looks forward to drawing on his exceptional track record and leadership skills as we continue to expand our footprint across the state."

Prior to joining Newmark Knight Frank, Persson was a senior managing director with Colliers International for more than a decade and held other positions with CBRE and Atlantic Real Estate Services in New Jersey. He has extensive experience in multiple specialty areas, including commercial real estate expansion and relocation feasibility; global location strategy and site-selection methodology; supply-chain and real-estate process improvement; property acquisitions and dispositions; economic development; ownership services and retention strategic planning.

"I'm excited about joining Avison Young's talented team of professionals in New Jersey, and to be a part of the company's Principal-led, collaborative culture," says Persson. "I look forward to working side-by-side with my new Avison Young colleagues in New Jersey and throughout the company's global network as we create and provide optimal solutions for our clients' unique real estate and business needs. Organizations in all sectors have a growing need for leading-edge enterprise solutions that can be tailored to fit properties and systems in multiple locations, ensuring the success of their overall operations. I look forward to leveraging the success that Avison Young's enterprise solutions team has achieved in New Jersey and across the globe."

Persson has received many awards and accolades throughout his career, including multiple Co-Star Power Broker awards. In 2008, he was named a Real Estate New Jersey 40 Under 40 rising star in the commercial real estate sector. He holds the CoreNet Master of Corporate Real Estate (MCR) professional designation and previously served on the New Jersey boards of the Industrial and Office Real Estate Brokers Association and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Rider University.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

For additional information/comment/photos:

Sherry Quan , Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations,

Avison Young : 604.647.5098; cell: 604.726.0959 sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com



, Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations, : cell: sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com Tom No lan , Vice-President, New York , Great Ink: 212.741.2977 tom@greatink.com



, Vice-President, , Great Ink: tom@greatink.com Francisco Miranda , Account Manager, New York , Great Ink: 212.741.2977 francisco@greatink.com



, Account Manager, , Great Ink: francisco@greatink.com Jeffrey He ller , Principal and Managing Director, New Jersey , Avison Young : 973.753.1100



, Principal and Managing Director, , : Wendy Lusardi , Marketing Manager, New Jersey , Avison Young , 973.898.4009, wendy.lusardi@avisonyoung.com

www.avisonyoung.com

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

Follow Avison Young on Twitter:

For industry news, press releases and market reports: www.twitter.com/avisonyoung

For Avison Young listings and deals: www.twitter.com/AYListingsDeals

Follow Avison Young Bloggers: http://blog.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/avison-young-commercial-real-estate

Follow Avison Young on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AvisonYoungRE

Follow Avison Young on Instagram: www.instagram.com/avison_young_global

Editors/Reporters

Please click on link to view and download photo of Drew Persson

https://www.avisonyoung.com/documents/20342/2631393/Drew+Persson.jpg

SOURCE Avison Young

Related Links

www.avisonyoung.com

