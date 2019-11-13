Drew Pratt Joins Rebalance As Vice President of Investment Advice Widening Private Wealth Management Practice

Pratt will help contribute to the firm's wealth management practice while also advancing Rebalance's 360 Product Suite, a full-service wealth management offering. Pratt brings more than 35 years of wealth and portfolio management, asset allocation strategy, trust and estate and financial planning experience to Rebalance.

"Drew is enormously respected in the industry and wields expertise in wealth management for both individuals and institutional clients. He also brings deep knowledge in investment and portfolio management. After decades of experience in active management, Drew has become a true advocate for low-cost portfolio indexing," said Rebalance Managing Director Mitch Tuchman. "Drew embodies our culture of high integrity and the core belief that our client's financial well-being is paramount."

Prior to joining Rebalance, Pratt spent over a decade at Wetherby Asset Management in San Francisco, California, a prestigious independent advisory firm that serves ultra-high-net-worth clientele and has over $5 billion in assets under management.

While there, Pratt served as a Wealth Manager and Director of Research. During his tenure, the firm's assets under management grew from approximately $1.8 billion to $5 billion. Pratt's typical client portfolio averaged around $15 million in total assets.

"What attracted me to Rebalance was its innovative platform, committed team and sensible approach to wealth management," said Pratt. "The investment platform provides a great value proposition to our clients by featuring global diversification, low cost and low turnover, all while striving to provide exceptional client service. I'm thrilled to live my passion for providing solid advice to clients in their financial and life decisions."

Pratt's passion for financial empowerment extends beyond the workplace into the community. As a native of Mill Valley, California, Pratt dedicated 13 years to the investment committee for the Kiddo! Endowment, a Mill Valley Schools Community Foundation that helped raise millions in funding for programs like art, music, drama, poetry, dance, P.E., technology support, teacher grants and classroom and library aides. Pratt also Chaired the Tamalpais High School Foundation Investment Committee that has raised over $5 million to provide grants for innovative programs, state-of-the-art tools and equitable educational opportunities for students.

Drew received an M.S. in Finance from Boston College and a B.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® and a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society of San Francisco.

About Rebalance

Rebalance is a mission-driven, award-winning investment firm committed to offering premium, fiduciary wealth management services to ordinary investors. The firm is at the forefront of providing consumers with a fundamentally different and better set of investment options: lower costs, "endowment-quality" globally-diversified investment portfolios, and systematic rebalancing. Rebalance's Investment Committee is anchored by three of the most respected experts in the finance world: Burt Malkiel, the world-renowned Senior Economist at Princeton University and author of, "A Random Walk Down Wall Street"; Dr. Charley Ellis, the former longtime chairman of the Yale University Endowment; and Jay Vivian, the former Managing Director of IBM's $100+ billion in retirement investment funds for more than 300,000 employees worldwide.

Rebalance is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and Bethesda, MD, and currently manages over 600 clients with more than $750 million in financial assets. In 2018, Rebalance was honored by Schwab's 2018 Pacesetter IMPACT Award™ for Innovation and Growth.

Contact: Megan Rummler

Senior Dir. Of Strategic Communications

202-918-5975

mrummler@rebalance360.com or media@rebalance360.com

SOURCE Rebalance