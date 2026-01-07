Research Published to SSRN, Zenodo, and ResearchGate Defines Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Authority Engine Optimization (AEO) as Critical Evolution of Traditional SEO

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses face a projected 50% decline in organic search traffic by 2028, independent intelligence firm Drewis Intelligence today announced the publication of a comprehensive framework to address the new AI-driven, zero-click search paradigm. The research defines Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Authority Engine Optimization (AEO) as the necessary evolution of traditional SEO for securing visibility within Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI Answer Engines.

The foundational research is detailed in the newly released book, Zero-Click Authority, available on Amazon, and the accompanying whitepaper, The Zero-Click Paradigm. The whitepaper has been permanently archived and published across three major repositories: SSRN (Social Science Research Network), ResearchGate, and the CERN-backed Zenodo research repository, where it was assigned permanent DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.18140739. The publications address the market reality that over 58% of Google searches now end without a click to any website, rendering traditional ranking metrics increasingly obsolete.

"If your content isn't authoritative enough to be confidently cited by an AI, it will become invisible," states Drew Thacker, Founder and AI Generalist at Drewis Intelligence. "The transition from SEO to GEO is not optional; it's a structural mandate for survival. We've moved from a traffic-based economy to an influence-based one, where the primary metric of success is no longer the click, but the citation."

The GEO framework introduces a structured methodology for organizations to build algorithmic trust and become a citable, authoritative source for AI systems. A key technical component of the framework is Authority Engine Optimization (AEO), which outlines the content and data architecture required to be recognized as a high-confidence signal by platforms like Google's AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity AI.

This body of work is the result of extensive research synthesizing market data from Gartner and SparkToro, analysis of AI platform behavior across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, and peer-reviewed studies on AI citation from institutions including Princeton University and Georgia Tech.

The research quantifies the structural transformation of digital discovery, documenting that zero-click searches now represent 58.5% of all Google queries in the United States and European Union, with AI platforms like ChatGPT reaching over 400 million weekly active users. The framework addresses this transformation through three strategic pillars: Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) for content citation, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for page architecture and structured data, and Trust Architecture for establishing algorithmic authority signals.

The complete ecosystem of resources, designed to help organizations navigate this shift, is now available and includes:

