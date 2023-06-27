Drexel Hamilton Welcomes General (R) Stanley McChrystal to its Board of Advisors

News provided by

Drexel Hamilton, LLC

27 Jun, 2023, 11:12 ET

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drexel Hamilton, the sole investment bank that is 100% veteran-owned and operated, is delighted to announce the appointment of Retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal to its inaugural Board of Advisors.

As a highly esteemed four-star general, McChrystal brings an unparalleled wealth of leadership experience, organizational expertise, and geopolitical thought leadership to Drexel Hamilton.

Continue Reading
General (R) Stanley McChrystal.
General (R) Stanley McChrystal.

"General (R) McChrystal stands as the foremost leader of the post-9/11 generation of veterans, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have someone of his caliber join our team, aligning perfectly with our culture and commitment to veteran hiring, as a 100% veteran-owned and operated broker-dealer," commented John Martinko, President of Drexel Hamilton.

McChrystal served as the former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) in Afghanistan, as well as the former commander of Joint Special Operations Command, the nation's premier military counter-terrorism force. He is widely recognized for his groundbreaking contributions in developing and implementing counter-insurgency strategies in Afghanistan, as well as revolutionizing the interagency operating culture through the creation of a comprehensive counter-terrorism organization.

In 2011, McChrystal founded McChrystal Group, an esteemed advisory services firm composed of professionals from diverse backgrounds, including military, academic, business, and intelligence sectors. The group specializes in transforming stagnant and siloed organizations into cohesive, adaptable "teams of teams," offering innovative leadership solutions to businesses operating in dynamic and challenging environments.

"This generation of veterans represent the epitome of excellence, and the more than 35 veterans who own, operate, and lead Drexel Hamilton – ranging from enlisted Army Rangers to commissioned Navy pilots – embody the finest qualities among us. I am honored to work with them," remarked McChrystal.

About Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton takes immense pride in being the only securities broker-dealer that is 100% veteran-owned and operated. With a certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise status and over 65% of our employees being military veterans, we possess an exceptional track record in underwriting and executing securities transactions for corporations, municipalities, and financial institutions, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to the veteran community.

Contact Us: https://drexelhamilton.com/contact-us/

SOURCE Drexel Hamilton, LLC

Also from this source

Drexel Hamilton at Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.