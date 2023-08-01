Drexel Hamilton Welcomes the Honorable Patrick J. Murphy to its Board of Advisors

News provided by

Drexel Hamilton, LLC

01 Aug, 2023, 11:02 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drexel Hamilton, the sole investment bank that is 100% veteran-owned and operated, is excited to announce the appointment of the Honorable Patrick J. Murphy, Army veteran and former undersecretary and acting secretary of the Army, as Chairman of its Board of Advisors.

"Patrick Murphy is one of the leading voices of the Post-9/11 generation of veterans, with an expertise in cybersecurity, entrepreneurship and perhaps most importantly, getting veterans hired – and that is what we're all about," said Anthony Felice, Drexel Hamilton's Managing Partner.

Continue Reading
The Honorable Patrick J. Murphy.
The Honorable Patrick J. Murphy.

"I look forward to working with the team at Drexel Hamilton to support their social mission of hiring, training and mentoring veterans for careers in finance," said Murphy.  "In a word, it's about authenticity. On top of their finance experience and expertise, Drexel Hamilton is 100% veteran owned and operated, made up of 65% veterans with over 55 deployments, 26 deployment awards and 5 purple hearts among them. Drexel Hamilton is the real deal."

Innovating and Advocating on Behalf of Service Members

After his service as a paratrooper and a Judge Advocate Counsel (JAG), Patrick was elected in 2006 to represent Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district in the House of Representatives, as America's first Iraq Veteran to serve.

Patrick served as the 32nd Under Secretary and later Acting Secretary of the Army. At the Pentagon, Patrick implemented the world's largest intranet platform—Army Knowledge Online 2.0—allowing soldiers to seamlessly access their medical, training, and education records.

After leaving the Pentagon, Patrick continued to leverage talents and resources from across our society to strengthen America's military and support its service members, including acting as the Distinguished Chair for Innovation and Strategic Engagement at the United States Military Academy at West Point, advising both Fortune 500 Companies & nonprofits, as well as being a lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.

About Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton takes immense pride in being the only securities broker-dealer that is 100% veteran-owned and operated. With a certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise status and over 65% of our employees being military veterans, we possess an exceptional track record in underwriting and executing securities transactions for corporations, municipalities, and financial institutions, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to the veteran community.

Contact Us: https://drexelhamilton.com/contact-us/

SOURCE Drexel Hamilton, LLC

Also from this source

Drexel Hamilton Welcomes General (R) Stanley McChrystal to its Board of Advisors

Drexel Hamilton at Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.