Drexel J. Thrash Training Center Hosted the 2023 Solar Summit

Ohio Laborers' District Council of Ohio, affiliated with LIUNA, held Inaugural Solar Summit at its statewide training facility to promote the solar industry and workforce development.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Laborers' District Council of Ohio (OLDC) hosted its inaugural Solar Summit in Howard, Ohio. Nearly 100 stakeholders in Ohio's emerging solar industry attended. Those in attendance included elected officials, solar developers, contractors, and trade associations - all recognizing the solar industry's importance to the future of Ohio's economy and how to develop the workforce for the new green economy.

"There is a great opportunity with the adoption of the three-trade solar agreement. It is profitable for developers and contractors while benefiting labor and the community with sustainable, well-paying jobs. " Said Ralph Cole, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of the Ohio Laborers' District Council of Ohio.

Ohio currently has several large solar projects under construction or in the planning stages. However, as the industry grows, it is imperative for the solar industry and organized labor to work in tandem to ensure that there is a skilled workforce in place to meet the employment demands of developers as well as make sure Ohioans are properly equipped to reap the rewards of these newly created jobs.

"I'm from the northeast corner of Franklin County," said Ohio State Representative Mary Lightbody. "We have several major corporations like Meta, Google, and others, promise to use 100% green energy."

The Ohio Laborers' Training and Apprenticeship Fund is ready to handle the influx of training needed to equip Ohioans with the skills necessary to construct solar facilities. The Solar Summit debuted the Ohio Laborers' newly created week-long 'Solar Technician' course. This site-specific training is the first of its kind in Ohio for solar panel installers and is derived from industry best practices as well as the LIUNA Training and Education Fund.

"Today in the hands-on training solar lab, we'll teach laborer apprentices the basics of harnessing the sun's energy." Said Harvey Jordan, Solar Training Instructor. "A bit later, we will also cover site preparation and layout, and then we'll get into various post systems and their capabilities."

The event was capped off with a comprehensive tour of the Ohio Laborer's Training Center. Guests had an opportunity to view the over the 100-acre facility - fully equipped with on-site lodging, a recreation center, a staffed kitchen, and a dining hall. Members can receive training on over 80 courses related to the laborers' craft.

The OLDC stands ready to be a strong advocate for the solar industry so far as the industry commits to creating jobs with family-supporting wages and benefits. It is imperative that the solar industry and labor work together to promote an industry where jobs result in family-supporting wages and benefits for all workers. Through this paradigm, labor and industry can stand together and promote an industry where everyone benefits.

SOURCE Ohio Laborers' Union