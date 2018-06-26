Drexel University and Canon Solutions America Celebrate Culmination of TRIPOD at Writers Room: People, Places, Portraits

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Managed Services Division (EMSD) of Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., and Drexel University recently celebrated the culmination of TRIPOD at Writers Room, a new initiative that launched late last year. To commemorate the participants' achievement, a gallery exhibition and book reading took place at the Free Library of Philadelphia followed by the Writers Room Anthology 4 Book Release at the Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships at Drexel. Thanks to the success of the program, Drexel and Canon Solutions America will continue to expand TRIPOD at Writers Room and gear up for a second year. Click here to view a recap video from both events.

TRIPOD participants were joined by friends and family on May 30th, 2018 at the Free Library of Philadelphia for the official public debut of their written and visual creations that vividly captured the essence of the West Philadelphia community through the perspective of multiple generations. The intimate celebration began with opening remarks from Rachel Wenrick, associate teaching professor of English and director of Writers Room, and Valerie Belli, Vice President of the Enterprise Managed Services Division, Canon Solutions America. Large format prints of the photographs taken by the inter-generational triad groups were installed around the room for guests to enjoy, while each TRIPOD author had the opportunity to recite deeply moving passages from their written works. The book reading then transitioned into a closed reception honoring the community members, students, and program leaders of TRIPOD: people, places, portraits.

"Canon Solutions America recognized the transformative power of this work instantaneously," said Rachel Wenrick, associate teaching professor of English and director of Writers Room. "TRIPOD was co-created through this shared vision between Canon and Writers Room – and through this partnership we have been able to expand our program reach and make something far more innovative and impactful together."

Following the gallery exhibition, Canon Solutions America supported the release of Writers Room's 4th Anthology compilation at Drexel's Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships on June 5th, 2018. The 276-page book was produced with the support of Canon Solutions America and devotes an entire section to the work created by TRIPOD members. A small reception kicked off the event with representation from Drexel leadership, Philadelphia community members, Canon Solutions America, and Canon U.S.A. Once again, TRIPOD members of all ages shared passages from their writing pieces joined by many more of the Writers Room contributors.

"The TRIPOD project is an initiative we are especially proud to be a part of," said Canon Solutions America's Ryan DeVito, Senior Program Manager, Enterprise Managed Services Division. "This unique partnership allowed us to really understand the role of higher education in the community and the tremendous impact we can have by working together. This was much more than just another outreach program – it was a collaborative effort made possible by many different groups with a focus on authenticity and engagement."

Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technology Consumer Group also played an integral role to the success of the TRIPOD initiative by providing basic camera instruction, photography fundamentals, and state-of-the-art Canon equipment that allowed TRIPOD members to capture images throughout the city of Philadelphia. These images will be on display through September of this year at the Free Library of Philadelphia. Additionally, community members will be able to borrow the Writers Room Anthology 4 book from the Free Library when it is added to their circulation.

"The resources and expertise that Canon brings to this collaboration make possible a whole new level of engagement," said Roger Kurtz, department head, of English & Philosophy in Drexel's College of Arts and Sciences. "We are creating new opportunities for Drexel students, faculty, staff, and community members to learn and grow together."

"We are lucky to have worked with a university that is so immersed in its surrounding communities," said Valerie Belli, Vice President of the Enterprise Managed Services Division. "We are thrilled to confirm that there will be a year two of TRIPOD and look forward to the continued expansion of this unique program."

