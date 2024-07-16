DREXI: REVOLUTIONIZING THE PBM LANDSCAPE WITH EXCELLENCE AND INTEGRITY

PHOENIX, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of a recent Wall Street Journal article exposing the problematic practices of large pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), Drexi stands as a much-needed alternative, revolutionizing the PBM landscape with a bold commitment to excellence and integrity. Unlike the big box PBMs criticized for increasing drug costs and prioritizing profits, Drexi remains firm in its commitment to being a trusted ally, dedicated to transparency and member-centric care.

Transformative Solutions and Transparent Practices

Lester J. Morales sits down with Anthony Masotto, GM and Executive Vice President of Drexi to discuss the inner workings of the PBM industry, uncovering the hidden practices of major players. He explains how contract manipulation can affect drug pricing and stresses the importance of transparency and fiduciary responsibility in today's healthcare landscape. Anthony also highlights how Drexi operates differently, focusing focusing on fixed costs and delivering real savings for their clients.

With Drexi, organizations get a solutions provider committed to both clients and members, not merely shareholders. By managing everything in-house, Drexi gives clients more control over their plans, which, in turn, enhances the total member experience. This member-centric approach ensures that clients and members get the medications and care they need at prices they can afford.

The FTC highlights massive issues such as PBMs steering patients away from affordable medicines and overcharging for treatments. Drexi always acts in the best interests of its plans and members. Through its integration of cutting-edge technology and transparent practices, Drexi provides clear, honest cost management—setting it apart as the trusted ally in today's healthcare landscape.

Through personalized care management programs and its intuitive Member App, Drexi empowers members to manage their benefits efficiently and make informed decisions, ensuring they receive the right medications at the best possible prices. Drexi's Advocacy team offers expert guidance and responsive support, simplifying healthcare management and ensuring members get the medications they need without hassle.

Drexi leverages advanced drug utilization techniques and a broad network of directly contracted pharmacies to secure the best medication prices, enhancing both affordability and quality of care. No white labeling, no passing on of fees, just true pharmacy management dedicated to saving money. Its technology-driven platform provides real-time coverage details, smart savings alerts, and seamless pharmacy transfers, ensuring members always have access to affordable medications.

Amidst the scrutiny of traditional PBMs, Drexi emerges as the superior alternative, embodying a genuine commitment to care and excellence. Drexi is not just another PBM; but rather a trusted ally dedicated to transforming prescription benefits management.

"The FTC report underscores the urgent need for a transparent, ethical alternative in the PBM industry. Drexi is exactly what this space needs. Our unwavering commitment to transparency, integrity, and member-centric care sets us apart. We provide the affordable medications and superior service that traditional PBMs fail to deliver. At Drexi, we are dedicated to making a real difference in the lives of our clients and members," said Anthony Masotto, VP and GM of Drexi.

Escape the pitfalls of traditional PBMs and experience the Drexi difference.

About Drexi



Drexi, a first-in-class pharmacy benefit manager powered by Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS), provides self-funded plans true and verifiable savings when it comes to their pharmacy spend. As a subsidiary of AMPS, a distinguished leader in healthcare cost containment, Drexi operates with a steadfast commitment to revolutionizing the way healthcare costs are managed and understood. Established in 2013 with a mission to lower costs while ensuring members have access to necessary medications, Drexi has created a custom platform empowering members to be smarter consumers by driving competition to find the lowest net cost for their prescriptions, generating both meaningful savings and optimal health outcomes. For more information on how Drexi can help your organization save money, visit www.drexi.com.

