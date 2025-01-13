Dreyer's® Announces the Launch of Frollies™, a New Fun-Filled Line of Fruity Ice Pops Aimed at Consumers Looking to Break Free From Boring

The Frollies name is a playful mash-up of "frozen fruity lollies" and is intended to evoke childlike wonder with its creamy, fruity, melt-in-your-mouth, sorbet-like textures and playful shapes. With a fruity, refreshing explosion of flavor, Frollies will be sought after by kids and adults alike.

The new brand is launching with three unique flavors: Watermelon is a refreshing blend of watermelon and apple water ice topped with chocolatey pieces. Sweet pineapple is paired with tart apple juice for the perfect treat. And fruity strawberry meets apple ice, topped with sweet chocolatey "seeds", for a burst of sweet deliciousness.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Frollies into the market," said Meredith Saxe, Marketing Director, "Not only are they delicious and fun, but they let you really enjoy the moment without worrying about what's inside. A perfect treat for the whole family to enjoy!"

While filled with an endless flow of flavor, all bars are gluten-free and only sixty calories per pop.

Frollies is now available at select locations for $4.89 for a 6-count with nationwide availability expected in April.

For more information on Frollies and its complete lineup of pops, visit Frollies | IceCream.com or follow on Instagram and TikTok .

About Dreyer's®:

Frollies is part of Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. a leading U.S. ice cream company, owned by Froneri, a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world's best ice cream company. Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream manufactures, markets and distributes a full spectrum of delicious ice cream and frozen snacks made with high quality ingredients. With nearly 100 years of experience in the market, its robust portfolio of brands, which it manufactures and distributes in the U.S., includes Drumstick®, Häagen-Dazs®, Dreyer's/Edy's® Grand and Slow Churned®, Dibs®, Outshine®, Toll House®, Frosty Paws®, and Skinny Cow.

