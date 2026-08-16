DREYER'S GRAND ICE CREAM, INC. ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL ON SELECT OUTSHINE FRUIT BARS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

News provided byOutshine
Aug 16, 2026, 14:30 ET
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- August 16, 2026 - Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of select flavors of Outshine Fruit Bars due to possible foreign material contamination with glass. Products affected include Outshine Strawberry, Watermelon, Grape, Tangerine and Black Cherry 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars.
These lots were distributed to retailers nationwide. The following product with the specific UPC is subject to the recall:
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Product
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Batch Code/ Best Before Date
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UPC
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Outshine Strawberry 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars
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Batch code (bottom of package):
LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617003 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617103 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617203 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617303 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617403 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617503 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA617603 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA620403 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620503 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620603 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620703 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620803 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620903 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA621003 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA621103 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA621203 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA621303 – 30 NOV 2027
LLA621403 – 30 NOV 2027
LLA621503 – 30 NOV 2027
LLA621603 – 30 NOV 2027
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UPC Bottom of package:
041548610047
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Outshine Grape 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars
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Batch code (bottom of package):
LLA616803 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA619803 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA619903 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620003 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620103 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620203 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA620303 – 31 OCT 2027
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UPC Bottom of package:
041548244044
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Outshine Watermelon 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars
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Batch code (bottom of package):
LLA617603 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA617703 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA617803 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA617903 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA618003 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA618103 – 30 JUN 2027
LLA618203 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618303 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618403 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619103 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619203 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619303 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619403 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619503 – 31 JUL 2027
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UPC Bottom of package:
041548413624
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Outshine Grape 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars
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Batch code (bottom of package):
LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618603 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618703 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618803 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA618903 – 31 JUL 2027
LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027
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UPC Bottom of Package:
041548000121
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Outshine Tangerine 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars
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Batch code (bottom of package):
LLA619603 – 31 OCT 2027
LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027
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UPC Bottom of Package:
041548612041
No other Outshine products or varieties are impacted. ONLY the five flavors of 6ct 2.5-ounce paddle bars. Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider immediately. Consumers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.
The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our highest priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action may cause our consumers and retail customers.
We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality and to earning the trust of our consumers and customers every day.
Consumers with questions may contact Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. at [email protected].
SOURCE Outshine
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