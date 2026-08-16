DREYER'S GRAND ICE CREAM, INC. ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL ON SELECT OUTSHINE FRUIT BARS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

Product Batch Code/ Best Before Date UPC Outshine Strawberry 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars Batch code (bottom of package): LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027 LLA617003 – 30 SEP 2027 LLA617103 – 30 SEP 2027 LLA617203 – 30 SEP 2027 LLA617303 – 30 SEP 2027 LLA617403 – 30 SEP 2027 LLA617503 – 30 SEP 2027 LLA617603 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA620303 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA620403 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA620503 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA620603 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA620703 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA620803 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA620903 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA621003 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA621103 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA621203 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA621303 – 30 NOV 2027 LLA621403 – 30 NOV 2027 LLA621503 – 30 NOV 2027 LLA621603 – 30 NOV 2027 UPC Bottom of package: 041548610047 Outshine Grape 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars

Batch code (bottom of package): LLA616803 – 30 SEP 2027 LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027 LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA619803 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA619903 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA620003 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA620103 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA620203 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA620303 – 31 OCT 2027 UPC Bottom of package: 041548244044 Outshine Watermelon 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars

Batch code (bottom of package): LLA617603 – 30 JUN 2027 LLA617703 – 30 JUN 2027 LLA617803 – 30 JUN 2027 LLA617903 – 30 JUN 2027 LLA618003 – 30 JUN 2027 LLA618103 – 30 JUN 2027 LLA618203 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA618303 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA618403 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA619103 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA619203 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA619303 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA619403 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA619503 – 31 JUL 2027 UPC Bottom of package: 041548413624 Outshine Grape 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars

Batch code (bottom of package): LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA618603 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA618703 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA618803 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA618903 – 31 JUL 2027 LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027 UPC Bottom of Package: 041548000121 Outshine Tangerine 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars

Batch code (bottom of package): LLA619603 – 31 OCT 2027 LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027 UPC Bottom of Package: 041548612041

No other Outshine products or varieties are impacted. ONLY the five flavors of 6ct 2.5-ounce paddle bars. Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider immediately. Consumers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our highest priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action may cause our consumers and retail customers.

We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality and to earning the trust of our consumers and customers every day.

Consumers with questions may contact Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. at [email protected].

SOURCE Outshine