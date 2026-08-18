UPDATED - DREYER'S GRAND ICE CREAM, INC. ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL ON SELECT OUTSHINE FRUIT BARS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

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Outshine

Aug 18, 2026, 14:34 ET

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of select flavors of Outshine Fruit Bars due to possible foreign material contamination with glass. Products affected include Outshine Strawberry, Watermelon, Grape, Tangerine and Black Cherry 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars and the Outshine 24-Count 2.5 ounce Variety Pack Fruit Bars. 

These lots were distributed to retailers nationwide. The following product with the specific UPC is subject to the recall:

Strawberry
Strawberry
Grape
Grape
Watermelon
Watermelon
Black Cherry
Black Cherry
Tangerine
Tangerine
Variety Pack
Variety Pack
Strawberry Grape Watermelon Black Cherry Tangerine Variety Pack

Product Packaging

Batch Code/ Best Before Date

UPC

Outshine Strawberry

Batch code/ Best Before (bottom of package):

LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617003 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617103 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617203 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617303 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617403 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617503 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617603 – 30 SEP 2027
LLA620303 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620403 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620503 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620603 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620703 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620803 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620903 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621003 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621103 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621203 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621303 – 30 NOV 2027

LLA621403 – 30 NOV 2027

LLA621503 – 30 NOV 2027

LLA621603 – 30 NOV 2027

UPC Bottom of package:

041548610047

Outshine Grape

Batch code/ Best Before (bottom of package):

LLA616803 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA619803 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA619903 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620003 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620103 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620203 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620303 – 31 OCT 2027

UPC Bottom of package:

041548244044

Outshine Watermelon

Batch code/ Best Before (bottom of package):

LLA617603 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA617703 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA617803 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA617903 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA618003 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA618103 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA618203 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618303 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618403 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619103 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619203 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619303 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619403 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619503 – 31 JUL 2027

UPC Bottom of package:

041548413624

Outshine Black Cherry

Batch code/ Best Before (bottom of package):

LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618603 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618703 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618803 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618903 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027

UPC Bottom of Package:

041548000121

Outshine Tangerine

Batch code/ Best Before (bottom of package):

LLA619603 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027

UPC Bottom of Package:

041548612041

Outshine Variety Pack

Batch code/ Best Before (bottom of package:

LLA603840 – 31 MAY 2027

LLA605540 – 31 MAY 2027

LLA605640 – 31 MAY 2027

LLA605740 – 31 MAY 2027

LLA605940 – 31 MAY 2027

UPC Bottom of Package:2

041548816678

No other Outshine products or varieties are impacted. ONLY the five flavors of 6 Count (2.5-oz bars) and Outshine Variety 24-Count (2.5-oz bars) Fruit Bars. Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging.

Dreyer's is taking this action out of an abundance of caution following consumer reports of glass found in the product. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider immediately. Consumers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our highest priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action may cause our consumers and retail customers.

We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality and to earning the trust of our consumers and customers every day.

Consumers with questions may contact Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. at [email protected].  

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc Media Contacts: 

Customer Service Phone: 800-392-4885 Monday thru Friday 8am to 5pm EST

Phone: 800-392-4885

SOURCE Outshine

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