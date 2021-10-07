DRF Sports Announces that DRF en Español will Provide Expert Analysis and Commentary for Keeneland's Coverage of 2021 Fall Meet

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Racing Form ("DRF"), a leading provider of premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to horse racing and sports enthusiasts in North America, today announced that DRF en Español, the first dedicated horse racing platform for Spanish-speaking audiences, will be enhancing Keeneland's 2021 Fall Meet, a world-class thoroughbred racing event, by providing expert analysis and commentary in Spanish.

DRF en Español was established in August 2020 to meet the demand for horse racing analysis and commentary for Spanish-speaking audiences. The platform offers Spanish-language content including daily newsletters, editorial coverage, live shows and videos, in addition to its Spanish handicapping products, La Guia and La Referencia. Active on several social media channels including YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, DRF en Español already has more than 100,000 fans from across the globe including from the U.S., Caribbean, Central and South America. With the Hispanic community being the fastest growing and second largest segment of the U.S. population, the platform has tremendous potential to continue scaling.

"When we decided to launch DRF en Español, we saw a clear opportunity to meet the growing demand for thoroughbred content and analysis in Spanish," said Roberto Rodriguez, Director at DRF en Español. "In less than a year, we've seen terrific momentum and are proud to report that we've provided audiences with access to dedicated-Spanish content for some of the most coveted horse racing events, including the Breeders' Cup, America's Best Racing, Gulfstream Park, Woodbine and numerous other tracks across North America. We are excited to continue serving our fans with future events, including Keeneland's 2021 Fall Meet this weekend and the 2021 Breeders' Cup held in Del Mar later this fall. Our participation at these events and our ever-growing fan base is a testament to the platform's superior content and strong following."

The partnership between DRF en Español and Keeneland will grow Keeneland's 2021 Fall Meet viewership among Spanish-speaking fans of thoroughbred racing. The 2021 Fall Meet, taking place on October 8-10th, will now include a Spanish-speaking livestream of Fall Stars Weekend race cards, a Spanish translation of the Keeneland Race Day App and Spanish handicapping content and analysis on Keeneland.com.

"DRF is dedicated to ensuring that horse racing enthusiasts have access to our premier content, and with DRF en Español, we are reaching an important segment of the population that might not otherwise have access to same quality content," said Itay Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Sports Information Group. "DRF en Español has already brought more than 50,000 new customers to the DRF brand, and we look forward to continuing to grow this following even further."

DRF is part of Sport Information Group, a New York-based B2B and B2C global omnichannel sports, technology, digital, media and wagering business, which recently merged with Affinity Gaming to create Affinity Interactive, a gaming industry leader with best-in-class technology and proprietary sports data and intelligence available to nearly one million customers in the U.S. alone.

About DRF en Español

Established in 2020, DRF en Español is a one stop shop for sports analysis and commentary in Spanish. The platform offers Spanish-language content including daily newsletters, editorial coverage, live shows and videos, in addition to its Spanish handicapping products, La Guia and La Referencia. Active on several social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, DRF en Español already has more than 100,000 fans from across the globe including from the U.S., Caribbean, Central and South America. For more information, please visit www.drf.com/espanol or follow on Twitter @DRFenEspanol and Instagram @drfenespanol.

About Daily Racing Form

Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping and analytics tools, expert picks, and access to DRF Bets™.

About Sports Information Group

Sports Information Group, LLC is a New York based global omnichannel, gaming, technology, media and digital information company dedicated to providing premium data driven content and in-depth information to the horse racing industry. The Company's flagship brand, Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing enthusiasts, breeding and sporting and professionals throughout North America. Launched in 1894, Daily Racing Form is the only data provider in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport. Its companion website, www.DRF.com is the most heavily-trafficked horse racing destination, providing players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping tools, and access to DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platform. Additionally, Daily Racing Form provides DRF Harness Eye, the data provider for standardbred racing since 1964, offering news, handicapping products, and online wagering functionality specifically for harness players. In 2012, Daily Racing Form introduced DRF Breeding, a business dedicated to serving the breeding industry, bringing expanded information and tools to horse player and breeding enthusiasts alike. DRF also offers DRF Sports, a sports statistics and content offering to sports betting enthusiasts. DRF Sports recently launched a new and expanded website just in time for the 2021 NFL schedule. For more information, please visit www.DRF.com, https://bets.drf.com and www.drf.com/sports.

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader formed by the merger of Affinity Gaming, a diversified national casino gaming operator, and Sports Information Group, LLC, a New York-based B2B and B2C global omnichannel sports, technology, digital, media and wagering business. Affinity Interactive has offerings in regional gaming and horse wagering, and is soon to launch social gaming, iGaming, and sports betting, reaching one million customers across the U.S. alone. With leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, and its advanced technology, digital and media platforms and online betting presence, the Company is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. For more information, please visit www.affinityinteractive.com.

Media

Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Sports Information Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.DRF.com

