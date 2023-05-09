DrFirst Announces 2023 Healthiverse Heroes Award Winners

Annual Award Honors Healthcare Providers and Organizations That Use Technology in Innovative Ways so Patients Can Achieve Better Health

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst today announced the winners of its 2023 Healthiverse Heroes Award program. Now in its third year, the award honors healthcare providers and organizations for their innovative use of technology to improve healthcare.

"Healthiverse Heroes make the best use of innovation to transform patient care and improve efficiency and outcomes," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "We celebrate their commitment to achieving better health for everyone."

The award is an extension of DrFirst's efforts to Unite the Healthiverse, a term the company coined to represent its vision for connecting healthcare stakeholders with the information they need when they need it.

Winners were selected based on multiple criteria, including innovative use of technology and level of impact. Nominees were judged by DrFirst's clinical team, led by its chief medical officer and other experts with backgrounds in medicine and pharmacy. The award program is open to all and not limited to DrFirst customers.

2023 Healthiverse Heroes Award Winners

GOLD

Healthcare Practices (tie):

Emergency Care Specialists, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Rocky Mountain PACE, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Healthcare Providers (tie):

Joe Farr , MBA, B.S.N., R.N., King's Daughters Medical Center, Brookhaven, Missouri

, MBA, B.S.N., R.N., King's Daughters Medical Center, Brookhaven, Sandeep Vijan , M.D., Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center, Walsenburg, Colorado

Hospitals and Health Systems – Under 500 Beds: Barton Health Pharmacy, South Lake Tahoe, California

Hospitals and Health Systems – Over 500 Beds (tie):

Nuvance Health, Danbury, Connecticut

UCSF Health, San Francisco, California

Pharmacy Technology Partners – Canada: Avee, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Pharmacy Technology Partners – U.S.: Transaction Data Systems (TDS), Orlando, Florida

Technology Partners: Sitka, San Francisco, California

SILVER

Healthcare Practices: One to One Health, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Healthcare Providers: Mark Schultzel, M.D., United Medical Doctors, La Jolla, California

Hospitals and Health Systems – Under 500 Beds: University of MD Upper Chesapeake Health, Bel Air, Maryland

Hospitals and Health Systems – Over 500 Beds: Baptist Health, Jacksonville, Florida

Pharmacy Technology Partners – Canada: Applied Robotics, Langley, BC, Canada

Pharmacy Technology Partners – U.S.: Scriptly, Schaumburg, Illinois

Technology Partners: Enable Healthcare, East Hanover, New Jersey

BRONZE

Healthcare Practices: University Hospital EMS, Newark, New Jersey

Healthcare Providers: Natasha J. Jones, R.N., Houston Healthcare, Warner Robins, Georgia

Hospitals and Health Systems – Under 500 Beds: Washington Regional Medical System, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Hospitals and Health Systems – Over 500 Beds: Jackson Health System, Miami, Florida

Technology Partners: wellconnected, Buffalo, New York

HONORABLE MENTION

Healthcare Practices: Child & Family Support Services, Phoenix, Arizona

Healthcare Providers: Shalini Varma, M.D., Kenosha, Wisconsin

Hospitals and Health Systems – Under 500 Beds: North Platte Valley Medical Center, Saratoga, Wyoming

Technology Partners: Axxess, Dallas, Texas

