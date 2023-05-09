DrFirst Announces 2023 Healthiverse Heroes Award Winners

May 09, 2023, 09:00 ET
Annual Award Honors Healthcare Providers and Organizations That Use Technology in Innovative Ways so Patients Can Achieve Better Health
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst today announced the winners of its 2023 Healthiverse Heroes Award program. Now in its third year, the award honors healthcare providers and organizations for their innovative use of technology to improve healthcare.
"Healthiverse Heroes make the best use of innovation to transform patient care and improve efficiency and outcomes," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "We celebrate their commitment to achieving better health for everyone."
The award is an extension of DrFirst's efforts to Unite the Healthiverse, a term the company coined to represent its vision for connecting healthcare stakeholders with the information they need when they need it.
Winners were selected based on multiple criteria, including innovative use of technology and level of impact. Nominees were judged by DrFirst's clinical team, led by its chief medical officer and other experts with backgrounds in medicine and pharmacy. The award program is open to all and not limited to DrFirst customers.
2023 Healthiverse Heroes Award Winners
GOLD
Healthcare Practices (tie):
- Emergency Care Specialists, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Rocky Mountain PACE, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Healthcare Providers (tie):
- Joe Farr, MBA, B.S.N., R.N., King's Daughters Medical Center, Brookhaven, Missouri
- Sandeep Vijan, M.D., Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center, Walsenburg, Colorado
Hospitals and Health Systems – Under 500 Beds: Barton Health Pharmacy, South Lake Tahoe, California
Hospitals and Health Systems – Over 500 Beds (tie):
- Nuvance Health, Danbury, Connecticut
- UCSF Health, San Francisco, California
Pharmacy Technology Partners – Canada: Avee, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Pharmacy Technology Partners – U.S.: Transaction Data Systems (TDS), Orlando, Florida
Technology Partners: Sitka, San Francisco, California
SILVER
Healthcare Practices: One to One Health, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Healthcare Providers: Mark Schultzel, M.D., United Medical Doctors, La Jolla, California
Hospitals and Health Systems – Under 500 Beds: University of MD Upper Chesapeake Health, Bel Air, Maryland
Hospitals and Health Systems – Over 500 Beds: Baptist Health, Jacksonville, Florida
Pharmacy Technology Partners – Canada: Applied Robotics, Langley, BC, Canada
Pharmacy Technology Partners – U.S.: Scriptly, Schaumburg, Illinois
Technology Partners: Enable Healthcare, East Hanover, New Jersey
BRONZE
Healthcare Practices: University Hospital EMS, Newark, New Jersey
Healthcare Providers: Natasha J. Jones, R.N., Houston Healthcare, Warner Robins, Georgia
Hospitals and Health Systems – Under 500 Beds: Washington Regional Medical System, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Hospitals and Health Systems – Over 500 Beds: Jackson Health System, Miami, Florida
Technology Partners: wellconnected, Buffalo, New York
HONORABLE MENTION
Healthcare Practices: Child & Family Support Services, Phoenix, Arizona
Healthcare Providers: Shalini Varma, M.D., Kenosha, Wisconsin
Hospitals and Health Systems – Under 500 Beds: North Platte Valley Medical Center, Saratoga, Wyoming
Technology Partners: Axxess, Dallas, Texas
More information about the honorees and their exceptional achievements can be found on the DrFirst 2022 Healthiverse Heroes Award webpage.
About DrFirst
Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 260,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.
DrFirst Media Contact
Katlyn Nesvold, Amendola Communications for DrFirst
715-559-0046
[email protected]
SOURCE DrFirst
Share this article