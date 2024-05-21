DrFirst Announces 2024 Healthiverse Heroes Award Winners

Annual Award Honors Healthcare Organizations Using Technology in Innovative Ways to Optimize Medication Management and Improve Patient Care

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst today announced the winners of its 2024 Healthiverse Heroes Award program. Now in its fourth year, the award honors healthcare organizations for the innovative use of technology to enhance clinicians' medication management workflows and improve patient outcomes.

"Healthcare is fundamentally a team sport," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "With the Healthiverse Heroes Award, we recognize those at the forefront of integrating advanced technology to make clinical workflows seamless and reduce clinician workload. By celebrating the collaboration between technology vendors and healthcare providers, we recognize their success in steering the industry toward a more efficient, safe, and patient-centered future. In the end, patients are the real winners."

The award is an extension of DrFirst's efforts to Unite the Healthiverse, a term the company coined to represent its vision for connecting healthcare stakeholders with the information they need when they need it.

Winners were selected based on multiple criteria, including forward-looking use of technology and level of impact. Nominees were judged by DrFirst's clinical team, led by its chief medical officer and other experts with backgrounds in medicine and pharmacy.

2024 Healthiverse Heroes Award Winners

Technology Partners

Integrating technology to streamline medication management workflows and improve patient outcomes in physician practices and clinics.

Platinum:

- athenahealth

Gold:

- Greenway Health

Hospitals & Health Systems

Using technology to streamline medication management workflows and improve patient outcomes in hospitals and health systems.

Platinum (tie):

- Magnolia Regional Health Center*

- Gundersen Health

Gold:

- Ochsner Health*

Silver:

- Carle Health

Bronze:

- Emory Healthcare

Honorable Mention:

- Baptist Health South Florida

*Repeat Healthiverse Heroes Award honoree

*Repeat Healthiverse Heroes Award honoree

About DrFirst

Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 350,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

