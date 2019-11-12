DrFirst Collaborates with OneHealthPort to Provide Seamless Integration with Washington State's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to Help Prevent Opioid Abuse

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DrFirst, the nation's leading provider of e-prescribing, patient medication management, and price transparency solutions, announced today it is collaborating with OneHealthPort, the Health Information Exchange (HIE) for the state of Washington, to seamlessly integrate its technology with the state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP). The PDMP is an electronic database that tracks prescriptions for controlled substances, which can help identify opioid "doctor shopping" and reduce substance abuse.

Approximately two deaths a day in Washington are the result of an opioid-related overdose, according to the Washington State Department of Health, and thousands struggle with addiction.

"In Washington state, we know that the PDMP is a vital tool to help manage opioid prescribing and that seamless integration with the prescribers' electronic applications increases utilization," said Rick Rubin, CEO of OneHealthPort. "We are very pleased to be able to implement this connection with DrFirst that will allow its extensive network of caregivers to benefit from a seamless workflow. We very much appreciate how rapidly and efficiently DrFirst built this key linkage to meet the needs of its customers and the patients we all serve."

About 1,500 healthcare providers at more than 300 hospitals and physician practices in Washington use DrFirst products to prescribe medications.

"Our collaboration with OneHealthPort gives doctors an important tool to identify patients at risk of addiction," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "Streamlining the connection to the PDMP means they can more quickly make treatment decisions that help tackle the opioid epidemic."

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at every touchpoint of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges in healthcare. We provide our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it – so patients get the best care possible. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.

DrFirst Media Contact

Michelle Ronan Noteboom

Amendola Communications

512-426-2870

mnoteboom@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE DrFirst

Related Links

https://www.drfirst.com

