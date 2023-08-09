DrFirst Healthcare Innovations Collaborates with MEDITECH to Power E-Prescribing in Canada

Safer and More Efficient: E-Prescribing Comes to Canadian Hospitals with MEDITECH Expanse Electronic Health Record

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrFirst Healthcare Innovations announced today it is collaborating with MEDITECH to enable electronic prescribing by hospitals using the Expanse EHR in Canada. This integration supports MEDITECH's plans with Canada Health Infoway to connect with its national e-prescribing service, PrescribeIT ®.

E-prescribing has numerous benefits for physicians, pharmacies, and patients, including eliminating the need for faxing or calling-in prescriptions to pharmacies, avoiding transcription errors, reducing the potential for fraud, and saving time for patients who no longer need to drop off a written prescription at the pharmacy. DrFirst Healthcare Innovations is integrated with the MEDITECH Expanse EHR to provide the directory of community pharmacies and to meet the complex technical requirements for secure electronic prescribing through PrescribeIT®.

"E-prescribing is safer for patients and more efficient for prescribers and pharmacists," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst Healthcare Innovations. "We have a long history of working with MEDITECH, and we are thrilled to collaborate on this initiative to introduce e-prescribing and accelerate its adoption in Canada to benefit patients, hospitals, and pharmacies."

In May, MEDITECH announced that Humber River Health in Toronto, ON, will be MEDITECH's first hospital in Canada to implement PrescribeIT® within the Expanse EHR and is expected to go live with the technology this fall.

"The introduction of e-prescribing in Canada is transformative. This integration with DrFirst Healthcare Innovations will further our collaboration with Canada Health Infoway and PrescribeIT® and ultimately provides safer and more efficient healthcare delivery, as well as greater convenience for patients," said Robert Molloy, MEDITECH Director, Canadian Market and Product Strategy.

"The partnership between MEDITECH and DrFirst marks a significant step forward in PrescribeIT's mission to transform how prescriptions are sent and received," said Jamie Bruce, EVP, PrescribeIT®. "This collaboration will enhance patient care, streamline workflows, and empower healthcare professionals with a seamless and secure prescribing experience."

DrFirst Healthcare Innovations is a long-time partner of MEDITECH in hospitals throughout the U.S. for e-prescribing and other medication management solutions, including augmented intelligence to increase productivity and streamline the collection of patients' medication history to better inform prescribing decisions.

About DrFirst Healthcare Innovations

Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management and has been active in Canada since 2015 via its wholly-owned subsidiary, DrFirst Healthcare Innovations. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. DrFirst solutions are used by more than 260,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.ca or DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst .

