DrFirst Honors Industry Leaders for Excellence in Using Healthcare Technology to Improve Care Collaboration, Interoperability, and Patient Outcomes

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst today announced the winners of its inaugural Healthiverse Heroes Award, honoring healthcare providers and organizations that are breaking through information silos that stand in the way of clinical collaboration and patient care.

"Forward-thinking providers and organizations have taken extraordinary measures during the pandemic to find ways to shatter barriers to clinical collaboration and ensure patients receive the best possible care," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "We're pleased to honor these industry leaders with the Healthiverse Heroes Award, and we encourage the healthcare industry to join us in congratulating these trailblazers for their exceptional efforts and success."

The Healthiverse Heroes Award is an extension of DrFirst's efforts to unite the Healthiverse, a term the company introduced in 2020 as part of its 20-year anniversary to represent its vision for connecting healthcare providers and patients with the information they need when and where they need it.

Winners were selected based on multiple criteria, including innovative use of technology, level of impact, and effectiveness in breaking down information silos to improve care collaboration, interoperability, and patient outcomes. Nominees were judged by DrFirst's clinical team, including its chief medical officer and others with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, emergency medical services, and pharmacy.

The 2021 Healthiverse Heroes Award winners include:

Emergency Medical Services: Neptune Township Emergency Medical Services

Healthcare Providers: Jeffrey Schnipper, M.D., MPH, Director of Clinical Research, Brigham & Women's Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Hospitals and Health Systems (500+ beds): WellSpan Health

Hospitals and Health Systems (100-500 beds): Frederick Health

Life Sciences: United BioSource

Pharmacies: Bartle's Health Mart Pharmacy

Vendors of Electronic Health Record Systems, Health Information Systems, and Pharmacy Information Systems: Big Sky Care Connect Health Information Exchange

Honorable Mentions include:

Healthcare Providers:

Mark Gamber, D.O., EMS Director, Plano Fire-Rescue

David C. Koronkiewicz, D.O., FAOAO, Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Hospitals and Health Systems (500+ beds):

Covenant HealthCare

Nuvance Health

Hospitals and Health Systems (100-500 beds):

Catawba Valley Medical Center

Deborah Heart and Lung Center

East Tennessee Children's Hospital

King's Daughters Medical Center

McLean Hospital

South Shore Hospital

Pharmacies:

Hartzell's Pharmacy

Vendors of Electronic Health Records Systems, Health Information Systems, and Pharmacy Information Systems:

eMDs

Harris Coordinated Care Solutions

Speed Script

More information about all the honorees and their exceptional achievements can be found on the DrFirst website.

