DrFirst Medication Management Solution Wins 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst today announced that MedHx Companion has been selected as the "Best Computerized Decision Support Solution" in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.

This is DrFirst's third MedTech Breakthrough award, with SmartSuite winning the "AI Innovation Award" in 2021 and iPrescribe earning "Best New E-Prescribing Solution" in 2020. This year, MedHx Companion was one of more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries around the world.

MedHx Companion gives clinicians an immediate view of 12 months of a patient's medication history 24x7 from the most comprehensive array of prescription fill sources on the market. Designed for use with an electronic health record (EHR) system or on its own, the web-based application lets clinicians see a patient's medication history, including prescribed medications, prescriptions not being filled, duplicative or overlapping drugs, drug interactions, and potential opioid abuse. Prescription fill rates and adherence scores help clinicians identify non-adherence so they can coach patients to take and refill their prescriptions to avoid unnecessary hospitalizations. MedHx Companion also flags unsafe opioid dosage levels, which provides an opportunity to recommend substance abuse treatment programs.

"We developed MedHx Companion based on the real-world experience of DrFirst's clinical team of physicians and pharmacists, who understand that quick access to medication information protects patients from adverse drug events and alleviates administrative burden," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "We appreciate this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough as we continue to provide customers with new technologies that support clinical decision-making with concrete patient data."

MedHx Companion's ability to identify patients who are seeking prescriptions from multiple providers across state lines is particularly timely as drug overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signaling a dangerous intersection where the opioid epidemic meets the pandemic's impact on mental health. Hospitals are short-staffed, and healthcare workers are overburdened, exacerbating challenges in identifying and supporting patients who struggle with addiction.

"The ability to use a patient's medication history to support clinical decision-making represents a breakthrough for hospitals and healthcare workers who are dedicated to providing the best possible care to every patient," said James Johnson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. "DrFirst uses technology to quickly deliver the information clinicians need to help patients avoid adverse drug events, prevent opioid overdose, and adhere to treatment regimens. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Best Computerized Decision Support Solution.'"

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data, and many more.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 120,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 290 HIS/EHRs, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health-related technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity, and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

