DrFirst Showcases Medication Management Best Practices at the 2018 International Medical Users Software Exchange (MUSE) Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DrFirst, a nationally ranked provider of medication management and secure communications solutions, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the 2018 International MUSE Conference held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., from May 29th to June 1st. The Medical Users Software Exchange (MUSE) is a non-profit organization of facilities that use the MEDITECH EHR and is the largest independent MEDITECH users group in the world. This conference offers attendees a wide variety of opportunities to network, learn, and engage with peers and experts all sharing a common connection to the same EHR solutions. DrFirst will showcase its suite of physician workflow applications that are designed to address the patient safety and workflow efficiencies of medication management. DrFirst's solutions complement MEDITECH™ hospital information systems with nearly 900 MEDITECH facilities across North America and Canada sending almost 14 million e-prescriptions via DrFirst technology since June 1, 2017.
DrFirst solutions work together to streamline clinical workflows, enhance medication history data, increase care team efficiency, and improve patient safety. DrFirst will demonstrate its electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS), medication history (MedHx), secure messaging (Backline), PDMP Access,iPrescribe mobile prescribing, and SmartSuite software at booth #224.
"In addition to our presence in the exhibit hall, we are looking forward to hosting a number of educational sessions," said, G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "These sessions will highlight real-world lessons, challenges faced, and best practices to achieving success in the implementation of controlled substance e-prescribing and medication reconciliation. We will also discuss the potential future of dose checking. We encourage attendees to learn more about how our suite of medication management solutions delivers results for our MEDITECH clients."
|
Title
|
Adding Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS) to Your MEDITECH System—What You Need to Know
|
Session
|
Session 1070 in Naples 2
|
Date & Time
|
Wednesday, May 30, at 1:30 p.m. ET
|
Speakers
|
Lee Howard, vice president of client services, Forward Advantage, Inc.
Erica Knippling, clinical informatics specialist, Brookings Health System in Brookings, South Dakota
Tim Thompson, strategic account manager, DrFirst
|
Title
|
Medication Reconciliation—Status, Challenges, Case Study
|
Session
|
Session 1049 in Naples 2
|
Date & Time
|
Thursday, May 31, 2:45 p.m. ET
|
Speakers
|
Lynn Clapp-Roch, senior consultant, Medication Reconciliation Excellence Program, DrFirst
Theresa Palasota, program manager, Medication Reconciliation Excellence Program, DrFirst
|
Title
|
Dose Checking of the Future
|
Session
|
Session 1100 in Osceola 5
|
Date & Time
|
Thursday, May 31, 3:45 p.m. ET
|
Speaker
|
Chuck Bedel, Pharm.D., RPh, senior consultant, DrFirst
About DrFirst
DrFirst, the nation's leading provider of e-prescribing and medication management solutions, enables stakeholders across the healthcare industry to intelligently use comprehensive real-time data and connectivity to increase their patient safety ratings, efficiency and profitability. Today, more than 170,000 healthcare professionals and more than 60% of electronic health record vendors, depend on DrFirst's innovative software solutions to improve clinical workflows, expedite secure collaboration across a patient's care team and drive better health outcomes. The company's integrated technologies include its award-winning electronic prescribing platform, the most comprehensive medication history available, clinically specialized secure messaging, as well as patient medication adherence monitoring and benefits checking. In addition, DrFirst was the first to offer e-prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS), which is considered the industry standard for providers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.drfirst.com or connect with us @DrFirst.
DrFirst Media Contact:
Jenna Warner
Amendola Communications
480-664-8412 x 19
JWarner@ACMarketingPR.com
SOURCE DrFirst
