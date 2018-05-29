DrFirst Showcases Medication Management Best Practices at the 2018 International Medical Users Software Exchange (MUSE) Conference

DrFirst solutions work together to streamline clinical workflows, enhance medication history data, increase care team efficiency, and improve patient safety. DrFirst will demonstrate its electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS), medication history (MedHx), secure messaging (Backline), PDMP Access,iPrescribe mobile prescribing, and SmartSuite software at booth #224.

"In addition to our presence in the exhibit hall, we are looking forward to hosting a number of educational sessions," said, G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "These sessions will highlight real-world lessons, challenges faced, and best practices to achieving success in the implementation of controlled substance e-prescribing and medication reconciliation. We will also discuss the potential future of dose checking. We encourage attendees to learn more about how our suite of medication management solutions delivers results for our MEDITECH clients."

Title Adding Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS) to Your MEDITECH System—What You Need to Know Session Session 1070 in Naples 2 Date & Time Wednesday, May 30, at 1:30 p.m. ET Speakers Lee Howard, vice president of client services, Forward Advantage, Inc. Erica Knippling, clinical informatics specialist, Brookings Health System in Brookings, South Dakota Tim Thompson, strategic account manager, DrFirst

Title Medication Reconciliation—Status, Challenges, Case Study Session Session 1049 in Naples 2 Date & Time Thursday, May 31, 2:45 p.m. ET Speakers Lynn Clapp-Roch, senior consultant, Medication Reconciliation Excellence Program, DrFirst Theresa Palasota, program manager, Medication Reconciliation Excellence Program, DrFirst

Title Dose Checking of the Future Session Session 1100 in Osceola 5 Date & Time Thursday, May 31, 3:45 p.m. ET Speaker Chuck Bedel, Pharm.D., RPh, senior consultant, DrFirst

