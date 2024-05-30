DrFirst SmartRenewal Earns High Scores from Customers in KLAS First Look Report

AI-Powered Tool Boosts Doctors' Speed and Efficiency for Prescription Renewals

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare pioneer DrFirst today announced that its SmartRenewal solution, powered by AI, earned high ratings from customers in KLAS Research's First Look report, including three grades of "A+" and one "A" for key performance indicators. Based on feedback from initial users, the report highlights hospitals' and health systems' positive experiences with how the tool streamlines and improves the prescription renewal process, benefiting both healthcare providers and patients.

Renewing prescriptions is typically time-consuming for physicians, often leading to delays and potential keyboard errors. SmartRenewal addresses these issues with patented AI and machine learning, integrating with electronic health record (EHR) systems as part of the Fuzion by DrFirst medication management platform. The solution automates the transcription of medication instructions (known as "sigs") into the terminology used by health systems, significantly reducing manual clicks and keystrokes that can lead to medication errors and contribute to provider burnout.

KLAS, a leading healthcare IT research firm, provides transparent and impartial insights. Its First Look report reveals an unbiased view of customers' experiences with how SmartRenewal streamlines the prescription renewal process.

KLAS interviewed customers using the solution within their Epic EHR and found that 100% say they are highly satisfied, achieved outcomes immediately, and would buy the solution again. Additionally, 100% of respondents said SmartRenewal saved clinicians and IT staff time by automating processes.

Based on customers' experiences, KLAS awarded high marks to key performance indicators, including:

- Supports integration goals: A+

- Likely to recommend: A+

- Executive involvement: A+

- Product has needed functionality: A

Customers concluded that SmartRenewal is easy to use in the provider workflow and provides immediate time savings.

"Entering prescription information by hand is not only tedious and inefficient but can introduce dangerous keyboard errors," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "This technology eliminates the need for manual data entry, making the prescription renewal process faster for healthcare providers and safer for patients, ensuring that needed medications reach patients more quickly."

SmartRenewal has won several industry awards for innovation, including Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards. Its clinical-grade AI is trained on medication data from the 240 million e-prescriptions written annually within the DrFirst network.

To download a complimentary copy of the KLAS First Look report, click here.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

About DrFirst

Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 350,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

DrFirst Media Contact

Katlyn Nesvold, Amendola Communications for DrFirst

[email protected]

SOURCE DrFirst