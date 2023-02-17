DRFM Market size to grow by USD 559.21 million from 2022 to 2027: North America will account for 34% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global DRFM market size is estimated to grow by USD 559.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 1,479.71 million. North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DRFM Market 2023-2027

Global DRFM market - Five Forces

The global DRFM market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers -

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global DRFM market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global DRFM Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Electronic warfare, Radar test and evaluation, Electronic warfare training, and Radio and cellular network jamming), and component (Processor, Modulator, Convertor, Memory, and Others).

The electronic warfare segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Electronic warfare (EW) is the use of electromagnetic or directed energy, as well as integrated cyber capabilities, to carry out military and intelligence missions. Through electronic attack (EA), electronic protection (EP), and electronic support, EW provides a means to counter adversary systems while also protecting systems (ES).EA is an electronic countermeasure that includes jamming and deception of enemy radars and electro-optic and communication systems. It also includes the use of anti-radiation missiles (ARMs), electromagnetic pulses (EMPs), and directed energy weapons (DEW). The use of DRFM systems in jammers has increased the capability of electronic warfare systems. These systems can store and modify signals before transmitting them to enemy radars, which will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global drfm market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global DRFM market.

North America will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. During the forecast period, government initiatives in the region are expected to be a major factor in the growth of the market. For example, the passage of landmark bipartisan legislation, the CHIPS and Science Act, will significantly boost domestic semiconductor production and innovation by 2027. The CHIPS Act includes USD 52 billion in chip manufacturing incentives and research investments, as well as a semiconductor manufacturing and semiconductor equipment manufacturing investment tax credit. These investments will help to re-establish the United States' leadership in chip technology while also strengthening the American economy, national security, and supply chains. Hence, such factors will have an impact on the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report

Global DRFM Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The technological advancements in military radars are notably driving market growth.

In the twenty-first century, the military must have effective offensive electronic warfare capabilities. This is where the Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) enters the picture.

The NGJ is an AESA-based system designed to not only detect enemy radar and electronic attacks but also to jam enemy radar and target systems on multiple frequencies at the same time, particularly surface-to-air (SAM) missile systems.

Aircraft equipped with the NGJ will be able to avoid being targeted by these systems and launch their own electronic attacks against them.

This will not only help friendly forces improve their electronic attack capabilities but also allow them to carry out missions in hostile territory with a lower risk of being detected, which will effectively enhance the stealth attributes of NGJ-equipped planes and drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The development of EW capabilities in civil aviation is an emerging trend in the market.

Military signal intelligence (SIGINT) platforms are attempting to cover the entire spectrum, from HF to Ka-band, and sometimes over a massive dynamic range.

All efforts are being made to improve EW technologies using methods such as machine learning.

The product line director of RF, EW, and advanced electronics at BAE Systems claims that Active Electronically Scanned Arrays (AESAs) are already multi-mode and only in a narrow band.

The goal is to create large or small completely digital arrays in which the electronics behind each element in the array are digital and can be controlled at the element level in every way.

They will be extremely adaptable, capable of SIGINT, electronic support measures (ESM), electronic attack (EA), radar positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), and communications from a single array and box, all controlled cognitively and adaptively.

EW systems will also become far more intelligent which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The development of ECCM systems is a major challenge impeding market growth .

. The development of technologies such as GaAs MMIC amplifiers and DRFM devices has aided in the development of inexpensive expendable repeater/transponder jammers

These can coherently mimic an airborne radar's signal and modulate it to deceive, confuse, or obfuscate the radar/receiver, effectively preventing it from achieving or maintaining track lock-on, thereby delaying or precluding a missile launch.

The proliferation and availability of these low-cost active expendables across the world make them a viable threat to the market.

The two techniques, target modulated ECCM (TAME) and multiple target angular resolution (MTAR), complement each other, and when combined, will counter ECM waveforms expected from active expendables in general and towed decoys.

These developments will likely hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!



What are the key data covered in this DRFM Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DRFM Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the DRFM Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the DRFM Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DRFM Market vendors

DRFM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 559.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alliance Memory Inc., Ampleon Netherlands BV, Analog Devices Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Curtiss Wright Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Invelco SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Qorvo Inc., Rapid Mobile Pty Ltd., Thales, TUALCOM ELEKTRONIK AS, Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Yole Group, and Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

