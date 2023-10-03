Dr.FORHAIR Launches Hair Loss Shampoo in U.S. Stores

News provided by

Dr.FORHAIR

03 Oct, 2023

Global Scalp Care Brand Dr.FORHAIR's Folligen Original Shampoo Now Available in 50 Costco Branches in Florida, New York, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Primarily in California

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated launch of global hair care brand Dr.FORHAIR's Folligen Original Shampoo has finally hit 50 Costco branches across the U.S. This launch marks the first time that the best selling Folligen Original Shampoo is made available in stores, after being offered only online previously. 

This clinically-proven  hair loss prevention shampoo, boasting 99.9% customer satisfaction, is being sold in a pack of two 25.36 fl. oz. (750 ml) bottles at an exclusive members-only price of $34, making the offer more affordable than ever.

“Dr.FORHAIR is now available in 50 Costco branches across the U.S.”
Dr.FORHAIR's Folligen Original Shampoo provides clinically-proven hair loss symptom relief, now made more accessible to consumers through its larger size and lower cost. "Through this opportunity with Costco, Dr.FORHAIR will be able to provide hair loss care products to more customers. We expect to spread Dr.FORHAIR products to a wider customer base with this mission and passion in mind," said Phillip Kwon, Vice President at Wyatt Corp.

Dr.FORHAIR is leading the charge of the booming Korean scalp solutions industry with 20 million units sold in Korea, as well as its impressive list of awards. This hair loss shampoo has received Allure's Editor Pick, Glow Pick Consumer Beauty Awards, and first place for shampoos at Olive Young, one of the biggest health and beauty retailers in Korea.

Not only that, but the hair loss shampoo also boasts a number of other scalp solutions such as anti-aging effects for the scalp. The hair loss prevention shampoo lowers excess sebum and dead skin cells, while increasing scalp elasticity and helping improve silkiness, shine, and moisture in the hair. To add to the long list of benefits, the hair loss prevention shampoo has a pleasant smell and is formulated with mild ingredients to provide relief without causing irritation.

For $34, this best selling shampoo will be sold in packs of two of 25.36 fl. oz. (750 ml) bottles, providing a cost-effective solution for consumers struggling with hair loss. The hair loss shampoo will be made available at 50 stores primarily located in California, Florida, Hawaii, New Jersey, and New York. With the offline launch of this award-winning shampoo, Dr.FORHAIR looks to help provide its wide range of scalp solutions to a wider audience.

About Dr.FORHAIR: Dr.FORHAIR is a global scalp care brand by Wyatt Corp with Scalp Labs based in New York and Seoul. Using comprehensive clinical research and industry expertise, the brand provides a variety of scalp care products that helps millions of customers worldwide.

Website: https://www.drforhair.com/

