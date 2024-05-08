Dr.FORHAIR's Advanced Hair Care Products Make Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift

Number 1 Hair Loss Shampoo Brand Offers Expert Hair Care Solutions

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.FORHAIR, a functional hair care brand with clinically-validated scalp-based solutions, offers effective and safe Mother's Day gifts that are bound to impress. The research-backed brand is known for its award-winning Folligen Original Shampoo, the hair loss shampoo that recently launched offline in the U.S. after its standout reception online. The key ingredient to this hair loss shampoo is the patented Folligen Complex™, a clinically-tested solution lowering sebum and dead skin cells to unlock voluminous and silky hair.

Dr.FORHAIR’s Folligen line offers safe and effective all-around care for hair loss treatment.

The entire Folligen line provides effective hair loss treatment options as a Mother's Day gift without sacrificing safety, as certified by the skin stability tests by the Global Dermatology Research Institute's Dermatest. Through meticulous testing, the advanced hair care products are verified to be silicone oil-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, color-safe, and hypoallergenic, ensuring formulas that are gentle while also giving the gift of youthful, luscious hair for every mom.

Dr.FORHAIR's signature product, the Folligen Original Shampoo has unrivaled popularity in Korea in the realm of hair loss shampoo as evidenced by several Olive Young awards and over 20 million units sold. The powerful shampoo is a multi-functional product that not only reduces hair loss, but also improves the scalp's overall health, cleanliness, elasticity, odor, and strength. The fan favorite produces quick and visible results, decreasing scalp sebum while increasing root volume of new hair.

The Folligen Original Tonic presents another ultra-effective gifting option to treat hair loss. With a spray that contains Folligen Complex™ that is more powerful than Folligen Original Shampoo, this advanced hair care product is the perfect boost of nourishment and elasticity for thin or weak hair. Additionally, it enhances follicle strength along with overall health and cleanliness of the scalp. The easy spray-and-go application makes it a perfect all-around gift for moms, serving as a convenient addition to the normal hair care routine.

For a deep cleansing feel, Folligen Sea Salt Scaler is an advanced hair care option for an at-home spa for Mother's Day. This potent product is an essential step to a healthier, cleaner scalp, resulting in lighter, bouncier, and more vibrant hair. Formulated with Dead Sea salt and natural salt, this scaler treats hair loss symptoms while also thoroughly cleansing clogged pores and hardened scalp keratin, sebum, and impurities. With a soothing cooling sensation, the result is an extra clean feel, along with decreased sebum, itchiness, excess oil, and odor.

With multitasking products that are also clinically proven to be effective and safe, the Folligen line offers a refreshing upgrade to thinning hair, making for a thoughtful gift. The entire line offers the perfect starting point to bringing out beautiful, silky hair for moms everywhere. For fuller, more nourished, and cleaner hair, Dr.FORHAIR starts at the roots to promote a healthier scalp.

The Folligen Original Shampoo, Folligen Original Tonic, and Folligen Sea Salt Scaler are all available at https://drforhair.com/ . The Folligen Original Shampoo is also available in select Costco locations across the U.S. in June.

About Dr.FORHAIR: Dr.FORHAIR is a functional hair care brand by Wyatt Corp with Scalp Labs providing effective solutions for various scalp types, based in New York and Seoul. Using comprehensive clinical research and industry expertise, the brand provides a variety of scalp care products that helps millions of customers worldwide.

Website: https://www.drforhair.com/

Media Contact

Jiwoo Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE Dr.FORHAIR