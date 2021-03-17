DRFortress Completes Hawaii Data Center Expansion

This is DRFortress' third expansion, providing exponentially more immediately available space, power, and environmental controls than any other local supplier. Based on DRFortress' latest high-power density "pod" design, the new expansion will accommodate up to 18kW in a single cabinet allowing customers to deploy more equipment in a smaller footprint. The pod design passes down power utilization cost savings to customers while meeting demand and enhancing operations.

The DRFortress world-class data center is an ideal location for Hawaii customers to connect to existing carriers with a simple cross connection. The facility is located outside of flood zones and extended tsunami areas, which is critical when making a data center investment in Hawaii. In addition to the expansion, the company recently added Cloud Connect , Hawaii's only on-ramp service to public clouds, and additional new services are planned for later this year.

"We continue to work toward our vision of becoming a major digital hub in the Pacific," said Fred Rodi, President and Founder of DRFortress. "This expansion gives our customers the power and cooling they need to bring in their next-generation equipment while taking advantage of our rich mix of carriers and ISPs."

For this expansion, DRFortress implemented several PUE efficiencies and designed private cages with customized power to accommodate its initial three anchor tenants being commissioned this month, including Stellar Technologies , a cloud and IT infrastructure services company. More tenants are scheduled to go live in the second quarter.

"DRFortress is a true IT partner," said Wayne Johnson, CEO of Stellar Technologies. "They configured our private cage design to meet the exact space and power requirements for our expansion in Hawaii. We now have the flexibility to scale our space as our business requirements evolve over the next few years."

About DRFortress

DRFortress is the largest and the only carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii. For 14 years, our company has been meeting the data center needs of Hawaii's enterprises, content companies, system integrators, carriers, wireless service providers, cable companies and ISPs. DRFortress provides customers customized high-end, resilient, reliable, environmental-friendly, next-generation solutions to meet their data-intensive business requirements, enabling them to focus on their core business. As Hawaii's Digital Hub and largest business network, DRFortress houses the densest concentration of IP carriers and networks in Hawaii and is the only commercial Internet Exchange in the state to provide flexibility, cost-efficiency and scalability for customers. Our world-class data center facility is located well outside the island's extended flood and tsunami zones, ensuring your mission-critical data and systems are well-protected and your business' IT operations are uninterrupted during an emergency or natural disaster. For more information, please visit www.drfortress.com .

