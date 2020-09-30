DRFortress Offers Hawaii's Only Cloud Migration On-Ramp to Public Clouds

HONOLULU, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRFortress, the largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, announces today that it has launched the first cloud direct connection from Hawaii into Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric® (ECX Fabric®) on Platform Equinix®, the world's digital infrastructure company. This collaboration enables Hawaii businesses to extend their global reach with streamlined access to the world's largest cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Google Cloud, and other cloud, network, and content service providers via a single port.

The DRFortress Cloud Connect is a high-speed, secure, direct connection from the world-class DRFortress data center in Hawaii to the ECX Fabric location in Los Angeles. DRFortress plans to add additional direct cloud connections for customers in Hawaii to reach any of the 45+ ECX Fabric locations across the globe, including New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo.

In addition to lower latency and improved network performance, Hawaii businesses can expect to see significant network connectivity cost savings with this direct connect solution by utilizing one single Layer 2 network circuit for both high-speed connectivity from 1G to 10G service and a simple cross connection to any public cloud.

"DRFortress is proud to be the first provider in Hawaii to offer this cutting-edge cloud solution," said Fred Rodi, President and Founder of DRFortress. "Our Cloud Connect solution extends Hawaii businesses to the edge with a secure private line to public clouds. This direct connect access is ideal for customers in Hawaii contemplating a hybrid cloud infrastructure or a slow on-ramp into public cloud services without compromising IT infrastructure security, reliability, or latency for their critical applications."

"As the world's digital infrastructure company, we're excited to collaborate with DRFortress to launch the first cloud direct connection from Hawaii to Platform Equinix,'' said Jon Lin, President, Americas Equinix. "Together, we're powering the success of Hawaiian businesses by enabling them to privately access any public cloud provider to on-ramp their cloud applications and services."

For more on the DRFortress Cloud Connect, please contact the DRFortress team here .

About DRFortress

DRFortress is the largest and the only carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii. For 14 years, our company has been meeting the data center needs of Hawaii's enterprises, content companies, system integrators, carriers, wireless service providers, cable companies and ISPs. DRFortress provides customers customized high-end, resilient, reliable, environmental-friendly, next-generation solutions to meet their data-intensive business requirements, enabling them to focus on their core business. As Hawaii's Digital Hub and largest business network, DRFortress houses the densest concentration of IP carriers and networks in Hawaii and is the only commercial Internet Exchange in the state to provide flexibility, cost-efficiency and scalability for customers. Our world-class data center facility is located well outside the island's extended flood and tsunami zones, ensuring your mission-critical data and systems are well-protected and your business' IT operations are uninterrupted during an emergency or natural disaster. For more information, please visit www.drfortress.com .

Media Contact

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 11

[email protected]

SOURCE DRFortress