DR.G -- KOREA'S #1 SKINCARE BRAND -- LAUNCHES IN THE U.S. EXCLUSIVELY THROUGH AMAZON

The cult-favorite clinical K-beauty brand brings dermatologist-developed formulas and sensitive-skin innovation to American consumers for the first time

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.G, Korea's #1 skincare brand, officially launches in the United States, exclusively at Amazon. Now under the L'Oréal Group, this marks the brand's first U.S. debut as part of the L'Oréal family — a pivotal moment in the rise of clinical K-beauty, where dermatologist expertise and mass accessibility converge.

Founded by Dr. Gun-Young Ahn, a Korean dermatologist who created the brand after suffering childhood burns, Dr.G has led Asia's clinical skincare movement for over two decades. Long before the global K-beauty boom, Dr.G pioneered "K-Dermocosmetics" – specializing in science-backed, sensitive-skin-friendly formulas that deliver visible results without irritation, harnessing the power of soothing science to strengthen and restore the skin barrier.

Following an acquisition by L'Oréal Group in 2024, Dr.G expands to the U.S. with its proven, globally-loved essentials, including the hero three-step system, responsible for tens of millions of units sold across Asia: the Brightening Peeling Gel, Red Blemish Clear Soothing Cream (boasting 33 million units sold), and Green Mild Up Defense Mineral Sunscreen. All three products are respective frontrunners in the exfoliant, moisturizer, and sun protectant categories at Korea's Olive Young.

Together, these products represent Dr.G's three-step dermatologist-developed ritual — exfoliate, moisturize, sun protect — designed to foster daily skin health habits for even the most sensitive skin types.

"Our mission at Dr.G is to make clinical-grade skincare accessible to everyone," says Dr. Gun-Young Ahn, founder of Dr.G. "Launching through Amazon allows us to meet ingredient-conscious consumers where they already discover and explore products, while using real-time insights to better understand the needs of the U.S. skincare community."

The launch comes as U.S. demand for gentle, dermatologist-developed formulas grows rapidly – Dr.G's debut aims to bring a new standard of science-rooted, barrier-strengthening, sensitive-skin-safe skincare to American routines.

Dr.G's U.S. lineup is available exclusively on Amazon now.

About Dr.G

Dr.G is Korea's No. 1 skincare brand, founded in 2000 by renowned dermatologist Dr. Gun-Young Ahn. What began as the country's first cosmetic dermatology clinic has evolved into a globally recognized skincare brand. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves healthy skin, Dr.G merges clinical science with soothing efficacy to create formulas that are dermatologist-developed, clinically tested, and gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. Each product reflects the brand's commitment to integrity, innovation, and results — bridging the gap between professional dermatology and everyday skincare.

At the heart of the brand is Dr.G's signature 3-Step Routine — soft exfoliation, moisture with soothing ingredients, and sun protection with minerals — a simple yet transformative approach to building healthy skin habits.

