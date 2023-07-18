NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distribution Realty Group, LLC ("DRG") has purchased 87.65 acres along South Rutherford Boulevard in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with approved plans to develop approximately 700,000 square feet of Class A industrial product across four buildings. The park will be known as Middle Tennessee Industrial Center and will be constructed in two phases.

DRG Acquires Middle Tennessee Land

The rear-loaded buildings will feature 36' clear ceiling heights, LED lighting, abundant auto parking and dock door counts, and high-end office finishes. The buildings are designed to appeal to corporate warehouse and logistics companies seeking best-in-class space in Middle Tennessee.

"We are pleased to announce the land acquisition for the Middle Tennessee Industrial Center. From this location, our customers can take advantage of the access to I-24, the deep and talented labor pool surrounding the site, and excellent nearby amenities provided by the city of Murfreesboro. The location, coupled with the tremendous growth of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County, will provide exceptional advantages for our users" said William Tanner, DRG's Vice President of Capital Deployment.

Distribution Realty Group LLC is a privately owned industrial real estate firm with offices in Nashville and Chicago. The firm has acquired and developed over 10.8 million square feet of industrial and distribution facilities since its founding in 2013. For more information, visit http://www.distributionrealty.com .

SOURCE Distribution Realty Group, LLC