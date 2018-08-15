DrGreensoft Releases Special Software with Medical Marijuana Doctors in Mind

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DrGreensoft's new software makes managing patients easier than ever before. With all the necessary features needed to run a successful business, this software allows physicians to provide service in a professional manner, keep track of patients and employees, and improve overall medical care.

The all-in-one software includes point of sale (POS), electronic medical record keeping or marijuana emr, (EMR), customer relationship management, (CRM), has the ability to keep track of employee hours, send SMS notifications and much more. Other key features include: fast patient check out, reports and employee management, electronic medical record keeping, and a patient verification system. This software keeps everything organized and easy to manage for better care and interaction between doctor and patient.

Perfect for telemedicine practice, DrGreensoft's new software allows the physician to provide each patient with their own personal online portal where they can request additional services, book appointments, and even have a video conference with the doctor. Physicians can sell any products and services and keep track of them in the POS suite, integrate best marketing and referral platforms, and easily keep in touch with their patients. Employees are able to clock in an out, and the software can manage multiple physicians. Performance reports provide even more control and organization.

The electronic medical record keeping system and patient verification system is cloud based and HIPAA compliant and customizable for regulation of multiple states. The online system allows for round the clock patient verification, an appointment system for your website that includes calendar integration, SMS marketing and notifications, as well as an online portal for patients. This allows physicians to track all aspects of their business, from employee hours from multiple locations, to marketing performance and patient files, while giving patients that ability to view their appointment times, renewal dates, and follow-ups. The cloud storage keeps all information safe and secure and automatically backs up.

DrGreensoft.com is now offering free version for low volume practices, no-obligation subscription for free so that customers can see if this software is right for them. Contact (408)290-5853 or visit https://drgreensoft.com/pricing-2/ for pricing info.

