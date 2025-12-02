DRI International Releases 11th Annual Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience education and certification, has published its Eleventh Annual Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report. The report provides an independent analysis of current and emerging risks as viewed by those directly involved in resilience management.

Supported by the DRI Future Vision Committee (FVC), a group of international thought leaders in the field, it is based on a survey of more than 300 professionals across all industries and sectors.

Cybersecurity remains the greatest risk to the business continuity, risk management, and cyber resilience professions.

"Our annual reports are built around the vital input of our community," said Michelle Cross, DRI President and CEO. "They provide a roadmap for what we've experienced in the past year and how we can move forward."

"It's fascinating to track the evolution of resilience as a discipline, both in its goals and its concerns," said Lyndon Bird, FVC Chair. "This report offers a unique snapshot of our journey."

The 2025 Resilience Index identifies the year's top 10 operational resilience issues:

Cyber events IT disruptions Financial conditions Natural disasters Human resource issues Power shortages Reputational issues Climate change Increased regulation Major facility incidents

Cybersecurity remains the greatest risk to resilience professionals, raising concerns about how cybersecurity and business continuity disciplines interact within the organization to create an effective cyber resilience strategy. Despite the closeness of the cooperation at a practical level, many organizations still do not have an overarching top-level executive responsible for both functions.

The report is available as a free download in the DRI Library ( https://drii.org/crm/presentationlibrary ). It will be supplemented with the forthcoming 2026 Predictions Report, to be published in early January.

About DRI International:

Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 110+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies.

