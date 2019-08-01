DRI Welcomes Brett Wallace for Sports & Entertainment

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), Executive Search is pleased to announce that Brett Wallace has joined their team as Director of its Sports and Entertainment Practice.

Brett brings to Direct Recruiters 10 years of leadership experience with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and most recently as Assistant Athletic Director at Syracuse University. Brett's combined experience in the NCAA, NBA, NFL, and AHL will allow him to partner with his clients to solve complex human capital solutions in the dynamic Sports and Entertainment industry.

Brett earned his B.A. from SUNY Cortland and his M.A. from Newcastle University.

According to Robert Cohn, Managing Partner at Direct Recruiters, "Because sports franchises and college athletic programs now compete as global entertainment brands, we have seen a large uptick in the demand for executive search in this industry. With Brett's experience and track record of success combined with DRI's 36 years of experience working with organizations to achieve their goals, we are uniquely positioned to serve our clients in this space."

