Dried Eggs Market worth $3.95 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Global Dried Eggs Market By Product (Whole Eggs, Egg Whites, Egg Yolk, Dried Egg Mixtures, and Organic Whole Egg), End-use (Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks & Ready-To-Cook, Meat Products, Sauces & Dressings, Dairy, Others (Beverages & Other Food Products)), Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals & Pharma, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Horoeka, Household), Distributional Channel (Direct Distribution Channel, Indirect Distribution Channel, Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Convenience Stores (Departmental Stores, Food & Drink Specialty Stores), online, and others (specialty stores and others))- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, global dried eggs market is valued at US$ 2.12 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.95 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Eggs that have been entirely dehydrated can be used to make Dried Eggs. It is also referred to as dried egg products, which might be whole Dried Eggs, egg yolk powder, egg albumen powder, Dried Eggs mix, or a combination of Dried Eggs. In the food business, meat products, sauces and dressings, bakery goods, and confectionery are the main product categories with the highest demand. The growing demand for prepackaged or transportable food has greatly raised the need for Dried Eggs. The demand for the product has also increased due to the growing need for fresh and dehydrated eggs. Robust marketing strategies and promotional activities have also contributed to an increase in demand for Dried Eggs globally. One of the major drivers of market expansion is the expanding demand for confectionary food products due to rapid urbanization, an escalating working population, and consumers' rising spending power. Additionally, the use of Dried Eggs in cookies, desserts, and other practical bakery recipes is being positively influenced by the rising health-conscious experience among people as well as the benefits of eating eggs, which include promoting weight loss, strengthening teeth and bones, and encouraging the development of nerve cells. To deal with the recent change in taste and customer demand for maintaining a better diet, producers are concentrating on developing products with more protein components, which will help to expand the Dried Eggs market.

The growing demand for packaged or storable food has greatly raised the need for Dried Eggs. Additionally, the demand for the product has increased due to the rising need for fresh and dehydrated eggs. Strong marketing strategies and promotional activities have also contributed to an increase in demand for Dried Eggs globally. The rising demand for confectionery items due to increased urbanization, a growing working population, and consumers' rising purchasing power are one of the key factors fueling the market's rise.

The high costs of manufacturing Dried Eggs may slow the market expansion rate. A lengthy process is also involved in producing Dried Eggs. The lack of necessary infrastructure facilities in developing and underdeveloped nations would further slow market expansion. One of the elements is the significant danger of contamination connected to eggs and Dried Eggs. There's always a chance of egg infiltration due to unsanitary circumstances, potentially decreasing the quality of eggs and processed egg products. The market expansion for Dried Eggs is anticipated to be hampered by this aspect.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the most significant share of the market during the forecast period. An increasing population and higher personal disposable income are anticipated to boost market expansion. China is predicted to significantly impact the Dried Eggs market in East Asia due to their economies' high growth potential. The enterprises are focusing on processing eggs into Dried Eggs due to the enormous output of the nation to meet the rising demand from the food and beverage industry. This aspect of sales of Dried Eggs in China is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period.

The North American market is estimated to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Because of the enormous presence of the egg and egg-based goods industry in North America, Dried Eggs producers will continue to grow in this market.

Prominent Players in the dried eggs market includes Interovo Egg Group Bv, Sanovo Technology A/S, Agroholding Avangard, Kewpie Corporation, Rose Acre Farms, Rembrandt Enterprises, Michael Foods, Inc., Ballas Egg Products Corp., Ovovita, OvaInnovations, Nutrios (Symrise Pet Food), GePro poultry protein mbH & Co.KG, HENNINGSEN FOODS, Consuma Ltd, Ovostar Union N.V, Modernist Pantry, Manshi, Adriaan Goede BV, Texas Natural Supply, Henningsen Foods, Derovo, Igreca, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Pulviver, Wulro Bv, Venky's(India) Limited, Other Prominent Players

Key Developments In The Market:

In Jan 2021 , Interovo partnered with Evonik Porphyrio, a intelligent data management software provider, to enhance its production processes and expand digitization. This arrangement enables Interovo to optimize performance, productivity, and welfare by giving its personnel the necessary tools to monitor, manage, and control egg production accurately. Using Porphyrio® also enables Interovo to benchmark its farming activities across Europe – Netherlands (HQ), Germany , France , Austria , Spain , and Poland – and the broader market (using the Porphyrio® Benchmark Module) and to make the necessary adjustments.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dried Eggs Market, by By Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Whole Eggs

Egg Whites

Egg Yolk

Dried Egg Mixtures

Organic Whole Egg

Global Dried Eggs Market, by End-use, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Food Ingredients

Bakery



Confectionery



Snacks & Ready-to-Cook



Meat Products



Sauces & Dressings



Dairy



Others (beverages & other food products)

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals & Pharma

Animal Feed & Pet Food

HoReCa

Household

Global Dried Eggs Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Direct Distribution Channel

Indirect Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/ Supermarket



Convenience Stores (departmental stores, food & drink specialty stores)



Online



Others (specialty stores and others)

Global Dried Eggs Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Dried Eggs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Dried Eggs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Dried Eggs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Dried Eggs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Dried Eggs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

