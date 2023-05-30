Dried food market size is set to grow by USD 6,609.11 million from 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 6.38%. Market growth depends on several factors, including health benefits, high convenience, and longer shelf life - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dried food market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,609.11 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.38%, according to Technavio. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34% during the forecast period. The region is witnessing an increasing number of consumers adopting a vegan lifestyle, namely in the US, Brazil, Canada, and other countries. Hence, the number of start-ups offering a vegan diet is increasing in the US. Besides, the use of websites and online platforms by vendors has been increasing since the pandemic.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dried Food Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Dried food market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Fruits, Vegetables, Meat, and Poultry and seafood), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores, and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share of the fruits segment will grow significantly during the forecast period. The fruits segment was the largest in the global dried food market in 2022 and will continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing awareness of healthy food products. The high nutritional value of dried fruits is driving its demand among consumers. To make dried fruits, raw fruits are processed through the heating process which results in the loss of heat-sensitive vitamins such as vitamin C. However, dried fruits sustain important nutrients such as fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. Dried fruits are an excellent source and are a healthier alternative to processed snacks, and such dried fruits are highly preferred nutritious snacks the health-conscious consumers.

Dried food market – Market Dynamics

Key drivers -

The increasing awareness around the health benefits of dried food products is expected to boost the dried food market growth during the forecast period. Health benefits refer to the positive effects of a product or service on the physical or mental health of consumers. There are many dried foods that are considered healthy due to their high nutritional and low-fat content, boosting their consumption among health-conscious consumers.

is expected to boost the dried food market growth during the forecast period. Health benefits refer to the positive effects of a product or service on the physical or mental health of consumers. There are many dried foods that are considered healthy due to their high nutritional and low-fat content, boosting their consumption among health-conscious consumers. For example, dried fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, and iron. Hence, they are often considered as a healthier alternative to processed snacks that are high in sugar and fat. Besides, dried nuts, namely almonds and walnuts, are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, thereby a recommended snack option. Moreover, as many dried foods are naturally low in fat, they offer significant benefits to consumers seeking to maintain a healthy diet or lose weight.

The recent years have witnessed an escalation in the demand for healthy food options due to the growing concerns over diet-related diseases such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming years.

Key trends -

The growing prominence of online shopping is one of the major trends in the dried food market. An online distribution channel, also referred to as e-commerce, has played a key role in significantly boosting the dried food market growth for the last decade. E-commerce allows customers to access regional and global dried food brands. Besides, it offers key benefits such as personalized shopping assistance and suggestions on freeze-dried foods. Furthermore, it allows customers to collect information and compare various dried foods available online.

is one of the major trends in the dried food market. An online distribution channel, also referred to as e-commerce, has played a key role in significantly boosting the dried food market growth for the last decade. E-commerce allows customers to access regional and global dried food brands. Besides, it offers key benefits such as personalized shopping assistance and suggestions on freeze-dried foods. Furthermore, it allows customers to collect information and compare various dried foods available online. There are various types of e-commerce platforms, namely brand-owned online platforms as well as pure-play e-retailers, offering freeze-dried foods. Amazon.com (Amazon), Alibaba Inc. (Alibaba), and eBay Inc. (eBay) are some of the major global online dried foods retailers.

Key challenges -

The increasing number of product recalls for dried food products will pose a challenge to the dried food market growth during the forecast period. Most manufacturers purchase or source raw materials from third-party suppliers. The improper handling of raw materials or supplies can adversely affect the safety and quality of finished products.

will pose a challenge to the dried food market growth during the forecast period. Most manufacturers purchase or source raw materials from third-party suppliers. The improper handling of raw materials or supplies can adversely affect the safety and quality of finished products. Food regulatory and compliance authorities in any country have the power to shut down a business and recall its products from the market if they are found to pose a threat to the well-being of consumers. A product recall can significantly hamper the brand image as well as operations and sales of a company. Furthermore, manufacturing and packaging defects can hamper a company's sales. For instance, in 2020, the FDA issued a recall for dried herbs sold under the brand names, namely Spice Hunter and Cost Plus World Market, upon discovering potential salmonella contamination.

Hence, to address quality control issues, companies should ensure processing, storage, and transportation under strict quality control standards. This includes frequent contaminant and allergen testing, coupled with proper storage and handling practices to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria. Besides, companies should ensure transparency in their quality control processes and respond quickly to any quality control issues that arise.

What are the key data covered in this dried food market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dried food market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dried food market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dried food market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Dried Food Market vendors

Dried food market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2022-2027 USD 6,609.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., B

and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Carnivore Meat Co.

LLC, Create A Pack Inc., Crispy Green Inc., European

Freeze Dry, Flex Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc.,

Harmony House Foods Inc., ITC Ltd., Mondelez

International Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sunsweet

Growers Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Thrive Foods, Tong

Garden Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis

for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,

you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

