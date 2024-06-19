Dried Food Market size is set to grow by USD 7.49 billion from 2024-2028, health benefits of dried food products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dried food market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.49 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Health benefits of dried food products is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing prominence of online shopping. However, increasing product recalls for dried food products poses a challenge. Key market players include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., B and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Create A Pack Inc., Crispy Green Inc., European Freeze Dry, Flex Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Harmony House Foods Inc., ITC Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sunsweet Growers Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Thrive Foods, Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms.

Dried Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7495 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., B and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Create A Pack Inc., Crispy Green Inc., European Freeze Dry, Flex Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Harmony House Foods Inc., ITC Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sunsweet Growers Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Thrive Foods, Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms

Market Driver

The global dried food market has experienced substantial growth in the last decade due to the rise of e-commerce. This distribution channel allows customers to access a wide range of dried food brands from around the world. The increase in e-commerce vendors, driven by smartphone penetration, offers personalized shopping assistance and product comparisons. Major retailers like Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay sell dried foods online, expanding vendors' market reach and providing easy access to their products. For instance, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Sells its dried foods through Amazon. The convenience and benefits of online shopping are expected to continue driving the growth of the dried food market.

The dried food market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer trends towards convenient and long-lasting food options. Products like fruits, vegetables, meats, and grains are popular choices in this market. Procurement of these foods is done through various methods such as freezing, dehydration, and sun drying. The use of advanced technology in processing and preservation has led to improved product quality and shelf life. Fruits and vegetables are major categories in the dried food market, with a focus on organic and natural options. The market is also witnessing a rise in demand for ready-to-eat dried foods, especially in the snack industry. Additionally, the growing popularity of plant-based diets is driving demand for dried legumes and grains. Overall, the dried food market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

In the dried food market, third-party raw material suppliers pose a risk to product safety and quality. Regulatory authorities can shut down businesses and recall products due to contaminants or allergens. Product recalls negatively impact brand image, operations, and sales. Manufacturing and packaging defects also hamper sales. Companies must adhere to strict quality control standards, including regular testing and proper handling practices. Transparency and quick response to quality issues are essential. Recalls, if necessary, are crucial for consumer safety. These challenges may hinder the growth of the global dried food market.

The dried food market faces several challenges in production and distribution. Technology and production methods are crucial in preserving the quality and freshness of dried foods. Dried fruits and vegetables require specific conditions to prevent spoilage and maintain nutritional value. Additionally, logistics and transportation play a significant role in ensuring timely delivery and preventing damage during transit. Sustainability is also a concern, as some drying methods may use excessive water or energy. Competition from alternative snack options and changing consumer preferences can also impact market growth. Producers must adapt to these challenges by investing in research and development, implementing efficient production processes, and focusing on sustainability and consumer health.

Segment Overview

This dried food market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fruits

1.2 Vegetables

1.3 Meat

1.4 Poultry and seafood Distribution Channel 2.1 Supermarkets and hypermarkets

2.2 Convenience stores

2.3 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fruits- The global dried food market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness towards healthy food options. Dried fruits, such as raisins, apricots, and figs, offer nutritional benefits with fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. Their convenience and quick energy make them popular among health-conscious consumers and those with active lifestyles. Additionally, their appeal extends to specific dietary preferences, like vegan or gluten-free diets. The availability of a diverse range of dried fruits and new product innovations contribute to market growth. Companies like European Freeze Dry provide freeze-drying and packaging services to maintain product quality and freshness.

Research Analysis

The Dried Food Market encompasses a wide range of products, including eggs, fish, instant coffee, and various fruits and vegetables. These foods undergo drying processes utilizing hybrid technologies to preserve their nutritive value and extend their shelf life. Consumers increasingly prefer on-the-go eating habits, leading to a surge in demand for ready-to-eat food goods such as dried plums, cereal products, fruits snacks, and vegetable snacks. However, the use of artificial food additives in dried foods for preservation and flavor enhancement raises concerns regarding health and safety. The healthcare sector emphasizes the importance of dried foods, particularly those rich in bone protection nutrients, in addressing diseases like osteoporosis. The food-processing sector continues to innovate, introducing freeze-dried food items to maintain the original texture and taste while ensuring minimal water content.

Market Research Overview

The Dried Food Market encompasses a wide range of products derived from various fruits, vegetables, and grains. These foods undergo a preservation process, eliminating the need for refrigeration and extending their shelf life. The market for dried food is driven by several factors, including convenience, affordability, and nutritional benefits. Consumers value the ability to access these foods during travel or in areas with limited fresh produce availability. Additionally, dried foods are often rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a popular choice for health-conscious individuals. Producers employ various methods to dry food, such as sun drying, oven drying, and freeze drying, each with its unique advantages and challenges. The market for dried food is diverse and global, with a significant presence in both developed and developing countries.

