Dried Food Market to increase by USD 6.6 billion between 2022 to 2027 | High convenience of dried food products boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dried food market size is expected to grow by USD 6.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. The health benefits of dried food products are notably driving the dried food market. However, factors such as increasing product recalls for dried food products may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by product (fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry and seafood), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dried Food Market Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the fruits segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the main factors which are significantly contributing to the growth of this segment is the growing awareness regarding healthy food products. Some of the various types of dried fruits include raisins, apricots, apples, mangoes, cranberries, bananas, figs, dates, and plums. Nutritional value is one of the main benefits of dried fruits. Even though the drying process can result in the loss of heat-sensitive vitamins, including vitamin C, dried fruits contain vital nutrients such as fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. There is a growing popularity for dried fruit among health-conscious consumers as it offers an excellent source and a healthier alternative to processed snacks. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America accounts for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Due to the growing demand for vegan foods among consumers, several market players are launching vegan dried food products. In addition, there is an increasing number of consumers adopting a vegan lifestyle is increasing in the US, Brazil, Canada, and other countries in North America. For instance, almost 2%-6% of consumers in the US represent a vegan population. Furthermore, there is a rise in the number of startups offering a vegan diet in the US. In addition, there is a growing popularity of a vegan diet among the young population. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The dried food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., B and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Create A Pack Inc., Crispy Green Inc., European Freeze Dry, Flex Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Harmony House Foods Inc., ITC Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sunsweet Growers Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Thrive Foods, Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms

Dried Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., B and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Create A Pack Inc., Crispy Green Inc., European Freeze Dry, Flex Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Harmony House Foods Inc., ITC Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sunsweet Growers Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Thrive Foods, Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

