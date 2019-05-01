Driehaus Capital Management Acquires Opus Capital Management Small-Cap Value Team

CHICAGO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driehaus Capital Management is pleased to announce it has acquired the portfolio management team of Cincinnati-based Opus Capital Management.

Portfolio managers Len Haussler and Adam Eagleston, and analysts David Wagner and Brad Rapking, have a long, successful history in the small-cap value space and will bring their strong track record to Driehaus.

Opus delivers a proven investment philosophy and a distinctive process that combines a team-based approach with rigorous fundamental research to identify high-quality, growing companies that are currently undervalued.

"Our focus is on delivering active management that generates positive risk-adjusted returns for clients who want to capitalize on market inefficiencies. We're delighted to further diversify our lineup by adding a seasoned team with years of experience doing exactly that in an area that complements our current offerings," said Driehaus Capital Management CEO Steve Kneeley.

"Our team is excited to join Driehaus, which is renowned for its client focus and investment excellence. Both our clients and our investment team will benefit from Driehaus' impressive infrastructure in compliance, risk, sales, marketing and operations. The culture at Driehaus is a perfect fit for our team and investment approach, which prioritizes strong returns and superior downside protection," said Len Haussler, portfolio manager.

The Opus team will remain based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Driehaus

Driehaus Capital Management LLC is an independent investment adviser based in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1982, the firm manages active equity strategies and multi-asset alternative investment strategies on behalf of institutional and wealth management clients. The firm emphasizes integrity, transparency and the alignment of interests with clients across five experienced investment teams: US Growth Equities, International Growth Equities, Emerging Markets, Alternative Investments and Value Equities.

