Driehaus Capital Management Adds to the Sales & Marketing Team

Mr. Diamandakis brings over 16 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently holding senior institutional business development and relationship management positions with William Blair & Company, LLC and Mesirow Advanced Strategies, Inc. Mr. McElroy brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, with a proven track record of business development and raising assets. Most recently, he led institutional sales and consultant relations in the south at Virtus Investment Partners/Ridgeworth Capital Management.

"We are very excited to welcome both Lee and David to our team," said Steve Weber, Director of Sales and Relationship Management, "They both bring great experience and expertise to their roles and I am confident that they will both be a great fit with our client-centric team and firm."

About Driehaus

Driehaus Capital Management is a privately held investment management boutique based in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1982, the firm manages active growth equity strategies and alternative investment strategies on behalf of a diverse institutional client base comprised of corporate and public pensions, endowments, foundations, sub-advisory, family offices, wealth managers and financial advisors, globally. Driehaus emphasizes integrity, transparency, and the alignment of the firm's interests with its clients.

