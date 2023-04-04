Drift Appoints David Voll as Senior Vice President of Strategy

Voll Joins Drift from Vista Equity Partners; Leads Creation and Execution of Strategic Growth Initiatives to Further Accelerate Company Growth

BOSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift, the Conversation Cloud company, today announced the appointment of David Voll to its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Strategy. Voll has already been working with Drift for more than a year as a strategic advisor and key player in the development of the company's strategic growth initiatives (SGIs) and annual operating plan. Moving forward as SVP of Strategy, Voll will partner with the rest of Drift's executive team to define and execute business strategy, including company targets, SGI focus areas, operational infrastructure and delivering its near and long term goals.

"I've long admired Drift as a remarkable category creator and for their ability to innovate at an unparalleled pace," said Voll. "I am excited to support Drift's next phase of growth as we create new opportunities for our customers to realize conversational outcomes."

Voll joins Drift from Vista Consulting Group, the operating arm of Vista Equity Partners, where he served as Executive Director of Value Creation over the last three plus years. In this capacity, Voll worked with the executive leadership teams and boards of directors at growth stage companies across Vista's Flagship and Foundation Funds. Prior to Vista, Voll was an Associate Partner at McKinsey in the Transformation Practice. He leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform clients across Marketing, Sales and Operations during his seven year tenure.

"David comes to Drift with several years of advisory experience under his belt, and a track record of propelling growth-stage companies to the next level," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Drift. "After working closely with him in an external capacity, I am excited to welcome David to the Drift executive team and leverage his deep understanding of our business model to advance our mission forward."

Voll's appointment as SVP of Strategy comes shortly after the new hire of Matt Tippets as SVP, Product earlier this year. Tippets leads Drift's product strategy, management, design and research functions. The new members of Drift's executive team build on the company's momentum as it continues to grow and support new functionalities, including its recent GPT integration and momentum in vertical markets .

ABOUT DAVID VOLL

David Voll is the Senior Vice President of Strategy at Drift, where he is responsible for defining the company's strategic growth initiatives and defining key business targets to measure execution. His team collaborated on the creation of the company's annual operating plan, serves as the liaison with Vista Equity Partners and develops Drift's operational infrastructure. Voll is originally from Cleveland, Ohio and now lives in Washington, D.C. with his family. Voll earned his M.S. in public policy from Carnegie Mellon and a B.S. in systems engineering from Ohio State University.

ABOUT DRIFT

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

