Drift Appoints Enterprise Software Veteran, Steve Lucas, to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the leader in Conversational Commerce for B2B, today announced that Steve Lucas has joined its board of directors. Steve brings extensive global leadership experience in enterprise software to the board and has spent more than 20 years in senior executive leadership roles.

Steve is the CEO of iCIMS , the talent cloud company, and was the former CEO of Marketo, where he tripled the value of the company, resulting in the sale of Marketo to Adobe in 2018, the largest acquisition in Adobe's history. Prior to Marketo, Steve served in senior leadership roles at SAP, Salesforce and Business Objects.

"Steve's impressive track record of accelerating revenue, increasing efficiency across best-in-class teams and strengthening customer success will be invaluable to us as we scale and innovate to meet the needs of our customers across the globe," said David Cancel, co-founder and CEO of Drift. "Steve has already proven to be a trusted advisor and we are thrilled to welcome him to the board. I know his unique experience and guidance will help us deliver on our mission to make it easier for businesses to buy from businesses."

Steve was sourced through Vista Equity Partners independent board program. Launched in 2017, the program identifies leading independent board members for Vista portfolio companies and works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

"Drift is addressing an urgent and growing pain in the market to meet buyers at the right place, at the right time with the right conversation in our increasingly digital world," said Steve. "David and the Drift team are category creators and leaders and I'm honored to join the board at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory."

Other members of Drift's board include Izhar Armony, Shannon Bracken, Roxane Divol, Tom Hogan, Monti Saroya, Elias Torres and David Cancel.

