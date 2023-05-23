Drift Appoints Tim Redfern as Chief Financial Officer

Redfern to Oversee Business Systems, Strategic Planning and Management of Financial Operations

BOSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the Conversation Cloud company, today announced Tim Redfern has joined its executive team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Throughout his nearly 25 years in financial operations, Redfern has accumulated significant experience leveraging finance to drive business improvement, decision support, performance management and growth. At Drift, he will apply this skill set to lead the team responsible for global finance, IT and business systems, reporting, internal controls, operations and pricing.

"Drift has been at the forefront of technology innovation from its inception, and it's an incredible opportunity to join this team at a time when AI is becoming a key consideration across industries," said Redfern. "I see tremendous opportunity for Drift's unique capabilities to infiltrate the enterprise across verticals, and look forward to the work ahead to continue making the Drift Conversation Cloud a must-have in today's GTM tech stack."

Prior to Drift, Redfern held progressive finance roles as SVP, EVP and CFO for records and information management provider, Access, where he led the company's global finance, accounting, real estate and pricing teams. While at Access, he supported significant organic and acquisitive revenue and EBITDA growth, almost doubling the revenue and EBITDA. Prior to Access, he held senior finance and management roles with Skillsoft over his 15-year tenure. Redfern was a major player on the team that helped to grow the company from approximately $50M in revenue to over $600M, with profit margins north of 35%.

"Tim joins us at a critical time of scale and innovation, bringing vast experience in the B2B software space and a remarkable track record of driving growth through financial leadership and performance management," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Drift. "The partnership between the CEO and the CFO is crucial for the growth and success of the business and I am confident Tim is the right leader to help Drift mature our operations, deliver on our goals and continue to provide exceptional value to our global customer base."

Redfern's appointment follows several other key executive leadership hires including a new Chief People Officer , Senior Vice President of Strategy and Senior Vice President of Product . Drift also recently announced an expansion into the manufacturing and financial services verticals, along with new GPT innovations .

About Drift

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

For more information, visit www.drift.com

