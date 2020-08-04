Drift Expands Beyond Conversational Marketing

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the leading sales and marketing platform that created the Conversational Marketing category, today announced a new category: Revenue Acceleration . Whereas Conversational Marketing focused on serving marketing, Revenue Acceleration powers an organization, uniting sales and marketing and touching all stages of the customer journey, from the moment someone first interacts with your business to the ongoing relationship they have as a customer.

"We launched Drift and created the Conversational Marketing category because we have a vision of a world where people are free to have a conversation with any business, at any time, on their terms," said David Cancel, founder and CEO of Drift. "But something happened. We thought what we were doing was helping marketers drive more leads, but what we found is that when companies adopted Conversational Marketing, it wasn't just about marketing. In fact, what it was doing was unifying sales and marketing and directly impacting revenue. And not just revenue from new business, but revenue across the entire customer lifecycle."

While most companies say they put their customer and revenue first, the reality is that sales, marketing, and customer teams have different goals. This provides a poor experience for the teams -- and the customers. And in a world where buyers have infinite options and ultimate control, the best experience, story, and service wins.

Companies today need their go-to-market teams to be united around a single goal: revenue. Revenue Acceleration brings together Conversational Marketing and Conversational Sales to deliver real-time, personal engagement as well as components that accelerate the complete lifecycle of closing, retaining, advocacy, and expansion.

"We still stand firmly behind Conversational Marketing," continued Cancel. "But we realized that what we are trying to accomplish is bigger than that. This has only become more noticeable as companies work to speed up their digital transformation process."

"Like many other enterprise companies, we are undergoing a true digital transformation, and it's critical that we invest in solutions that have a positive impact on the entire organization," said Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, CMO of Skillsoft. "Drift is creating a tremendous amount of efficiency across our teams, particularly marketing and business development, helping us to accelerate pipeline creation and, ultimately, our conversion to revenue."

As part of this category launch, Drift announced that it is ushering in a new era of sales with the launch of Drift Prospector . Gathering all the touch points a prospect has with a company, Drift Prospector helps sellers see which of their accounts have the highest intent so they can connect with more of their buyers faster, helping to accelerate revenue for the business.

Bringing together Drift Chat, AI Automation , Email, Video, and now Prospecting, the Drift Revenue Acceleration Platform brings sales and marketing together, engages buyers instantly with real-time personalized experiences and connects your go-to-market teams with your highest intent customers to increase productivity and grow revenue.

"I knew Drift was something to pay attention to -- and more than just a chat tool -- when my sales team said, 'this platform is awesome,'" said Andy Byron, President of Lacework. "And then I saw the direct impact on our bottom line. We have reduced our average days to close by 29% and we've had over 100% increase in booking discovery meetings via Drift . That's phenomenal."

Learn more about Revenue Acceleration and the future of marketing and sales here .

About Drift

Drift is the Revenue Acceleration Platform that uses Conversational Marketing and Conversational Sales to help companies grow revenue and increase customer lifetime value faster.

More than 50,000 businesses use Drift to align sales and marketing on a single platform to deliver a unified customer experience where people are free to have a conversation with a business at any time, on their terms.

SOURCE Drift

Related Links

https://www.drift.com

