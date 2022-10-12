Drift Expands Conversational Sales Offering to Increase Sales Productivity Amid Turbulent Market Conditions

New Features Save Sellers Time, Accelerate Deal Cycles and Maximize Pipelines with Real-Time Buyer Insights

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the Conversation Cloud company, today announced an expanded offering for its Drift Conversational Sales suite, designed to make sales teams more productive and help companies weather ongoing market volatility. Drift Conversational Sales enables sellers to jumpstart conversations, build quality pipeline and maximize sales velocity using real-time insights and omni-channel communications.

As public markets were hit hard in 2022, companies have been forced to conserve resources, tighten budgets and sell more with smaller teams. As a result, nearly 90% of sellers feel burned out and spend less than a third of their time actually selling – a challenge that has forced sales leaders to scrutinize productivity per rep and optimize for top performers. Drift Conversational Sales consolidates the tech stacks sales reps are using into a single, powerful solution that enables them to work more efficiently by providing insight into how and when to most effectively engage buyers.

"We are innovating to help sales teams confidently ride out this moment of market uncertainty and hit their revenue targets without burning out employees," said Kimen Warner, vice president of product management at Drift. "Drift Conversational Sales uses AI to accelerate conversations with prospects and helps businesses hit pipeline targets without additional resources."

Unlike most solutions, Drift Conversational Sales uses a buyer-first approach that analyzes how buyers make decisions and suggests what sellers can do to guide them through a frictionless decision-making process. It helps sellers earn the right to start and continue conversations. The following Drift Conversational Sales features give sellers a 360º view of how to engage buyers at the right time, in the right place, with the right conversation:

Throughout the pandemic, Drift has helped businesses navigate an ever-evolving sales landscape. Last year, Drift's customers had over 41 million conversations, which influenced more than $8 billion in pipeline. Drift Conversational Sales builds on Drift's mission to change the way businesses buy from businesses by providing innovative solutions that help sales teams thrive, regardless of market uncertainty and changing buyer behaviors.

To learn more about the new Drift Conversational Sales features, please visit: https://drift.ly/3EwEXzT

