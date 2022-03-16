Drift Introduces the Drift Conversation Cloud at FLASH Miami

New Conversational Service Arms Businesses with Post-Sale Solution to Increase Customer Lifetime Value

BOSTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the Conversation Cloud company, today unveiled the Drift Conversation Cloud, bringing together Drift's three core solutions: Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and newly-launched, Conversational Service. The Drift Conversation Cloud empowers organizations to deliver a personalized experience at all stages of the customer journey, in the right place, at the right time and with the right conversation, by seamlessly integrating sales, marketing and service.

According to Forrester, more than 80% of B2B purchases now involve complex buying scenarios and 60% of purchases have four or more people involved¹. Throughout the customer lifecycle, from first contact to product implementation, savvy buyers expect speed, convenience and excellent service. At the same time, the shift to digital-first and increasing competition in all markets means it's harder than ever to sell, market and service effectively. Most businesses don't connect these experiences, resulting in a poor buying experience. The Drift Conversation Cloud is built for the buyer, providing sellers, marketers and service professionals with actionable intelligence to meet buyers where they are and offer a hyper-personalized customer experience.

"Translating click-based engagement into buyer-led enablement across interactions requires conversation design that senses and responds to spoken and unspoken buyer needs across complex and connected buying journeys. Conversational interactions help B2B organizations meet buyers where they are in their journey, enable their buyers and customers in the moment, and inform the next interaction. The impact of poor execution, however, can have a lasting negative impact on the buying journey, customer experience, and even the brand itself." "Dialogue In Demand", by Jessie Johnson, Forrester, November 19, 2021

"Drift is a real competitive differentiator," said Nathan Etter, senior vice president, Adobe.com Experience. "We can meet them where they are and talk to them the way they want to be talked to. I smile when I see the Adobe bot pop up and ask a clever question."

Drift provides a conversational experience powered by Drift Conversational AI , guiding visitors on a personalized journey where they can voice their intent with open text questions, find answers to their own questions, get personalized recommendations or book a sales meeting — day and night. The Drift Conversation Cloud lets businesses engage with buyers in a personalized way at every stage — from researching to chatting with sales to post-sales support:

Drift Conversational Marketing : Conversational Marketing connects marketers and website visitors in real-time conversations to surface the right content for visitors, answer their questions, or qualify and convert best-fit buyers through the funnel.

Conversational Marketing connects marketers and website visitors in real-time conversations to surface the right content for visitors, answer their questions, or qualify and convert best-fit buyers through the funnel. Drift Conversational Sales : Conversational Sales helps sellers close deals faster by giving them a unified place to get real-time buyer insights, collaborate with teammates, and jumpstart personalized conversations through chat, video, email or phone.

Conversational Sales helps sellers close deals faster by giving them a unified place to get real-time buyer insights, collaborate with teammates, and jumpstart personalized conversations through chat, video, email or phone. Drift Conversational Service : Conversational Service provides real-time personalized customer care and helps support agents focus on high-priority customers by deflecting low-level issues or empowering customers to answer their own questions and routing in a service agent to chat live when they need human help.

"Everything starts with a conversation and in-person communication and experiences are taking a back seat to the conversations we have online, especially in our business relationships. Businesses are relying more and more on digital experience platforms – or in our case, conversational experience platforms – to bridge these connections and manage key customer interactions, touchpoints and engagement," said Leo Tenenblat, chief product officer of Drift. "Our guiding philosophy at Drift is to put the buyer at the center of everything we do and we are excited to bring the Drift Conversation Cloud to market to help our customers deliver a better experience to buyers at each stage of their journey, all while improving their sales teams' efficiencies and accelerating revenue."

"ROI DNA partners with best-in-class technologies to drive more value for our enterprise clients," said Matt Quirie, founder and CEO of ROI DNA. "Drift is leading the way in both technology and partnership–their technology accelerates the time to value in each and every conversation through sales, marketing and customer service while sharing our company values of female leadership, inclusion, diversity and extending a hand to those in need."

Leo will join David Cancel, co-founder and CEO, on stage at the company's FLASH event in Miami today to share Drift's newest innovations with more than 300 attendees and customers. If you missed the event or want to learn more, register to attend Virtual FLASH on April 13.

Forrester, Forrester's 2021 B2B Buying Study Reveals Seismic Shifts That Amplify Long-Term Trends In Buying Behavior, May 2021

About Drift

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

For more information, visit www.drift.com and follow @drift.

Press Inquiries



Rachel Shatz

Public Relations for Drift

[email protected]

(650) 270-1097

SOURCE Drift.com, Inc.