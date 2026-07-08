DRIFT LAUNCHES REST & RELAX HOME SCENT DIFFUSER, A SCIENCE-BACKED FRAGRANCE DESIGNED TO HELP YOU UNWIND

97% of consumers agreed the fragrance helped them feel more relaxed in the evening*

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift, the innovation-driven fragrance brand known for redefining scent across the car and home categories, today announced the launch of the new Rest & Relax Home Scent Diffuser, a neuroscience-backed fragrance experience scientifically designed to help create a calmer, more restful environment through scent.

Drift Rest & Relax Home Scent Diffuser

For many people, winding down at night doesn't come easily. Between busy schedules, constant notifications, and the demands of everyday life, it can be difficult to shift into a more relaxed state. Rest & Relax was developed to help ease that transition through scent.

The formula blends lavender, chamomile, vanilla, and Dreamwood®—a next-generation biotech ingredient that delivers the rich, velvety depth of sandalwood without harvesting the tree. Crafted to evoke calm, comfort, and emotional ease, it turns a familiar nightly habit into a simple ritual that signals to the mind and body that it's time to slow down.

The launch marks a major evolution for Drift as the brand expands further into wellness and fragrance innovation, tapping into growing consumer demand for products that deliver measurable emotional and sensory benefits.

"People are increasingly looking for products that support wellbeing in simple everyday ways," said Jeniece Trizzino, VP of Innovation at Drift. "We created Rest & Relax to help make winding down feel easier. By combining fragrance and science, we've designed a scent experience that helps create a calmer evening environment."

Backed by neuroscience-based testing and consumer studies, the Rest & Relax diffuser combines premium fragrance craftsmanship with functional fragrance technology:

97% of consumers agreed the fragrance made them feel more relaxed in the evening*

Proven to help consumers feel calm, soothed, and rested*

Clinically shown to support winding down and relaxation through scent association and emotional response*

The launch marks Drift's first entry into the growing functional fragrance category, further establishing the brand at the intersection of fragrance, wellness, and modern living.

In keeping with Drift's clean and design-conscious approach, Rest & Relax is free from phthalates, parabens, and harsh chemicals, and is safe to use around pets and children.

The collection is available at Drift.co and includes the Rest & Relax Home Scent Diffuser Starter Kit, the Rest & Relax Home Scent Diffuser Refill and the Rest & Relax 3-Pack Gift Set.

*Based on a 3-week consumer study of 38 men & women.

*Based on neuroscience testing of 125 men & women.

About Drift

Drift creates premium car and home fragrance products that combine minimalist design with high-quality, clean ingredients. Founded with the goal of redefining the fragrance experience, Drift offers convenient subscriptions and a rotating selection of seasonal scents for a personalized and elevated atmosphere—whether on the road or at home.

SOURCE Drift