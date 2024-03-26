Drift Named a Leader in Conversation Automation Solutions for B2B Report

Drift Announces General Availability of Bionic Chatbots and Site Concierge, Showing Further Dedication to Being a Leader in Conversational AI

BOSTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , a Salesloft company and the leader in buyer experience and Conversational AI, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Automation Solutions for B2B, Q1 2024 report. Drift received the highest scores possible in 17 of 33 criteria. In tandem with this recognition, Drift also announced general availability of Site Concierge and Bionic Chatbots, two AI-first products that listen, understand and learn from buyers in real-time to deliver personalized experiences at every touchpoint. These advancements in Drift's buyer engagement platform further show its place in the market among top providers of conversation automation solutions.

"Today's buyers expect seamless and personalized digital buying experiences. In fact, 80% of buyers say the experience a company provides is as important as its products and services. At Drift, we've been on the forefront of delivering innovative AI solutions like Site Concierge and Bionic Chatbots to give customers the best experience possible, while driving revenue outcomes for businesses," said Matt Tippets, SVP of Product at Drift. "To us, our recognition from Forrester as a leader in conversation automation solutions for B2B underscores our dedication to improve the modern B2B marketplace using AI, and set the standard for the future of customer engagement."

Site Concierge and Bionic Chatbots were first announced in October alongside Drift Engage . These additions to the Drift platform give users AI-powered precision, individualized personalization, and increased flexibility within experiences at every step of the customer buying journey. Based on the results from Drift's early access program, customers saw up to 7x increase in buyer engagement when using Site Concierge. Drift customers that used Bionic Chatbots saw 50% more opportunities with 45% less meetings. Chatbot implementation time also went down by more than 75%.

"Drift was an early innovator in helping B2B organizations expand web-based chat beyond service and support, offering out-of-the-box conversation playbooks supporting use cases designed to qualify inbound demand, progress the B2B buying journey, and optimize digital experiences," said the Forrester evaluation authored by Jessie Johnson, Principal Analyst at Forrester. "New features such as the Site Concierge and conversationally interactive marketing content assets offer enhanced personalized engagement on the website."

This news comes shortly after the announcement of the acquisition of Drift by Salesloft , introducing to the market the first AI-powered Revenue Orchestration Platform. The powerful combination of Drift and Salesloft aligns revenue teams so they can prioritize and execute all their actions to improve buyer and customer engagement throughout the entire buyer journey, driving improved productivity, and better pipeline efficiency and revenue outcomes.

"Bringing the category leaders in buyer and seller engagement together is a game changer for revenue generating teams because now they can meet the needs of their buyers throughout the entire journey," said David Obrand, CEO of Salesloft. "By closing the gap between sales and marketing, which has long been a major pain point in the revenue motion, go-to-market teams can now build higher quality pipeline and deliver better revenue outcomes."

For a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Automation Solutions for B2B, Q1 2024, please visit: http://www.drift.com/books-reports/forrester-wave-report .

About Drift

Drift®, a Salesloft company and the leader in buyer experience and Conversational AI, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships.

About Salesloft

Salesloft helps revenue teams take the right actions to close every deal with the only platform built around the sellers' workflow. The Salesloft Revenue Orchestration Platform aligns revenue teams so they can prioritize and execute all their actions to improve buyer and customer engagement throughout the entire buyer journey, driving improved productivity, and better pipeline efficiency and revenue outcomes. Thousands of the world's top revenue teams, like those at Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

