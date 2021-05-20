Drift Reinvents Static Website Forms with Fastlane to Connect Qualified Buyers with Sales Reps Instantly; Debuts Sales Seat to Help Sellers Work Smarter

BOSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift, the leader in Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Revenue Acceleration , is launching two powerful new tools that will help companies create more qualified sales pipeline faster, resulting in a more efficient path to revenue.

The first, Fastlane , turns static forms into real-time qualified lead generators that connect a company's high profile buyers with sales reps instantly. Fastlane takes the content of a form complete and scores buyers ensuring that the best buyers are connected with sales instantly or are able to book a meeting for a future conversation, all before leaving your website. As a result, sellers can focus on high converting buyers while routing lower-priority leads to nurture campaigns or other automated activations. The net outcome results in more qualified sales pipeline, an efficient workflow for sales reps and overall revenue acceleration for the organization.

"Using Fastlane on our Request a Demo and Product Tour pages has reduced the friction of meeting booking, resulting in a 35% uplift in the number of meetings in just 3 weeks," said Ashley Richter, Sr. Director, Demand Gen and Digital at Jobvite

Drift is also launching Sales Seat , its first product built specifically for sales reps. Sales Seat collects intent signals from across an organization's website, marketing automation systems, sales engagement platforms and CRM activity, identifying companies and the buying committee within them, so sellers know which accounts have a higher intent and who in the account is engaging. With this visibility, seller's can use the Drift Sales Seat to take action using – chat, email and video – to deliver personalized messages that drive higher engagement. Sales reps even receive real-time alerts that they can action instantly when a prospect is viewing their website.

"Our Enterprise sales team is gaining significant value from Drift Sales Seat, from the activity feed, to the email digest, to top target account notifications. They can interact with their top prospects and customers in real time," said Rod Weis, the Chief Revenue Officer, Americas at First Advantage. "One of our reps grew his pipeline in the past three months, more than in the previous six months combined resulting in $2.3 million worth of deals that originated via Drift."

Since releasing Fastlane and Sales Seat to a test group of early adopters, those customers have seen an 82% increase in meetings booked; a 77% increase in opportunities created; and a 67% increase in pipeline influenced.

"Sales success is all about engaging today's buyers on their terms: digitally and immediately when they express interest," said Leo Teneblat, Chief Product Officer at Drift. "With Fastlane and Sales Seat, Drift customers can ensure their best buyers and highest intent visitors receive express treatment without overloading the sales team. Not only that but sellers have context to engage buyers with a personalized experience, on the exact topics they care about, in the moment they're expressing interest. No matter how you sell, Drift will align your processes around the buyer to drive more qualified pipeline and accelerate your overall revenue."

"Every organization tries to unify sales and marketing. With Drift we now have alignment on goals, target accounts and KPIs, and together we are surpassing our pipeline targets," said Katherine Mobley, the CMO at First Advantage.

Drift will showcase Fastlane and Sales Seat at its first-ever Solution Success Event, featuring racing superstar Danica Patrick, on June 9th. Register for the virtual event here.

About Drift

Drift is the Revenue Acceleration Platform that uses Conversational Marketing and Conversational Sales to help companies grow revenue and increase customer lifetime value faster. More than 50,000 businesses use Drift to align sales and marketing on a single platform to deliver a unified customer experience where people are free to have a conversation with a business at any time, on their terms.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Drift

Related Links

http://www.drift.com

