Drift VP of Sales and Former LogMeIn Exec Joins Clockwork as a Formal Advisor

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clockwork , the leading financial planning and analysis platform for growing businesses and their advisors, announced today that Armen Zildjian , the VP of Sales at Drift and former LogMeIn executive, has joined the team as a formal advisor.

Armen has 20+ years of international software sales and sales leadership experience, and he's helped take multiple businesses from zero to scale: LogMeIn (IPO), GrabCad (acquired by Stratasys ), and Dyn (acquired by Oracle). He knows what it takes in the beginning, managing early-stage sales teams with little structure and process, all the way through international expansion, millions in revenue, and a global sales team. Armen will provide the Clockwork team with the proper framework to scale on the path to IPO.

"It's clear that CFO's and leaders of finance have a lot on their plate, not the least of which is running models to predict cash flow, investment, and growth. These are usually sacrificed for the day-to-day, or the day-to-day suffers as they build out these complex and cumbersome models.

"Fady, CEO of Clockwork, lived this scenario over and again when running his outsourced CFO firm. His background gives him a uniquely process-minded approach to the challenge, accurately automating the functions of modeling that would typically take weeks.

"Letting CFO's and heads of Finance focus on the organization's operational growth while providing up-to-date models that encompass all the dynamic changes in their business. I joined Clockwork as an advisor because they are uniquely positioned to solve a problem that will save companies significant amounts of capital and uncover revenue opportunities without running weeks of analysis." - Armen Zildjian

Since officially launching in early 2021 after focusing on product development for nearly 2 years, Clockwork already has hundreds of companies with thousands of users globally using the platform to improve the company's financial literacy and financial health. "We have fine-tuned Clockwork to be a head above the competition in terms of accuracy and ease of use. We are now completely focused on continuing our early traction, scaling our go-to-market strategies, and expanding our footprint," says Clockwork Founder and CEO Fady Hawatmeh. "My main objective is to build the best world-class team to solve a world-class problem. Adding a game-changer like Armen, with a pedigree like his, is exactly what we need right now to continue dominating the market."

Clockwork is the first-ever FP&A platform entrepreneurs, VCs, and CPA firms love to use. Clockwork's award-winning intelligent platform creates AI-powered 5-year financial projections, 52-week cash flow forecasts, dashboards, and scenario planning in literal seconds. Users have the ability to customize assumptions with one click for driver-based forecasting while Clockwork keeps financials up-to-date in real-time by integration with QuickBooks Online and Xero (Sage Intacct coming soon). For more information about Clockwork and its intelligent, all-in-one FP&A platform contact [email protected] , follow us on Instagram @clockwork.ai, or visit us at www.Clockwork.ai .

